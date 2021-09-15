Harry Kane remains open to signing a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur with clauses, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Kane, who has three years left on his Spurs contract, asked to leave the club this summer in search of silverware

The England captain though saw his hopes of a summer move to Manchester City fail to materialise. That led to Kane confirming his intention to stay with the north London club, at least until this summer.

Kane tweeted: “It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks.

“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100 per cent focused on helping the team achieve success.”

TEAMtalk understands Kane, 28, turned down an offer of a new contract from Spurs just after his Euro 2020 heartbreak with England.

Spurs have maintained they are willing to talk, despite Kane’s significant push for a move during the summer.

Kane is understood to be seeking a deal worth up to £500,000-a-week and whilst Tottenham would consider that, they are not willing to bend on other suggestions coming from the player’s camp.

Contract clause battle

Kane would ideally like some clauses inserted should he put pen-to-paper on a new deal. They would not be minimum fee release clauses though.

According to Eurosport, Kane hopes Levy will go against his usual methods by inserting a buyout clause in any new deal. That would allow Kane to move on in the future with suitors knowing his asking price.

But TEAMtalk sources have informed us that the proposed clauses would not be fee related, but would be based around Spurs’ performances over the coming seasons.

However, it is not believed that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would entertain enclosing any such clauses. Especially given he already has Kane under contract until 2024. And that was the main reason he would not accept City’s summer bids for him.

