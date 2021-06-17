Harry Kane has revealed his former Tottenham teammate Christian Eriksen is now “in a good way” and has made a vow to see the player as soon as is possible following his cardiac arrest on the pitch for Denmark last week.

The 29-year-old Inter Milan midfielder had to be resuscitated on the pitch at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen after slumping to the ground during the first half of his side’s 1-0 Euro 2020 Group B defeat to Finland on Saturday evening.

Eriksen regained consciousness before being taken to hospital, where medics continue to work to identify what caused his cardiac arrest. Earlier on Thursday, it was revealed they have chosen to fit an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD).

That could potentially allow the Dane to continue playing the game he loves, though that decision will be made in time.

For the now, Eriksen’s focus will be on making a full recovery.

And Kane – along with the watching world – has admitted to his shock at the incident.

“It has been difficult, it has been really hard to watch,” he said. “Thankfully Christian is alive, my wife has spoken to his wife and what I understand everything is going in a good way.

“We have had to try and switch off it but Christian is in all of our hearts. It is a reminder of how quickly things can change and how. We want to wish him well and I hope to see him soon personally.”

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen also gave a heartening update on his status earlier on Thursday.

“After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter).

“This device is necessary after cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.

“Christian has accepted the solution. The plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment.

“We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy (in) the following time.”

Southgate sends message to Scotland

England boss Gareth Southgate, meanwhile, used the same press conference to reveal where his side’s focus will be on Friday night.

And rather than get caught up in the emotion of a clash against the Auld Enemy, Southgate says all they want is a win.

And avoiding defeat in the Group D clash at England virtually seals their passage to the knockout stages.

“We know that we have got to compete because otherwise you can get overrun in any game,” Southgate said.

“Our focus has got to be on performances getting better with every game we play.

“For the fans and us it is a big occasion but it is another opportunity for three points and our objective is qualification. That is what we have got to focus on.

“In the past we have done that very well. We did that on Sunday, Sunday was a big occasion for everyone and we handled it very well.”

Harry Maguire back in contention

Southgate said Harry Maguire will be involved in the squad, having been out since May with an ankle injury.

The boss said: “Harry will be involved tomorrow, the decision we have got to make is whether he is ready to start.

“We are really pleased with his progress. He has trained with the team for four or five days now and he has had no reaction.

“He is on a really good path. We want everyone available, it causes difficult decisions but we have 26 players on the training pitch and that is a great position to be involved in.”

