Tottenham striker Harry Kane has told transfer chief Fabio Paratici in a key meeting that he wants a move away, according to a report.

The 28-year-old has – Jack Grealish aside – gained the most traction of any English player in this summer’s transfer window. Following a lack of silverware at Spurs and the England captain approaching his peak, he wants to leave for Manchester City. However, the battle between him and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will rumble on.

Kane reportedly feels he has a gentleman’s agreement with Levy allowing him to leave this summer.

Levy, noting the striker has three years left on his contract, believes otherwise. While he is reportedly willing to sell his star man for £150million, £127million is City’s best mooted offer so far.

Still, Kane only returned to training last Friday and The Athletic have revealed he recently held a meeting with managing director Paratici.

The pair were face-to-face and the striker told the chief ‘repeatedly’ that he wants to leave.

That is despite boss Nuno Espirito Santo counting on Kane to fit into his new-look Tottenham team.

Nuno has added winger Bryan Gil to his ranks, the attacker swapping places with Erik Lamela.

Furthermore, defender Cristian Romero and goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini have bolstered the back line.

However, Nuno also reportedly has eyes on a new striker, who he wants to support Kane up top. Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic and Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford are supposedly on the club’s radar.

Fourteen days remain in the summer window, so it remains unclear what developments will take place before then.

However, the journalists on The Athletic‘s football podcast mooted that Kane – as it stands – seems the “most interested” party in the transfer.

Sanchez supports Kane amid transfer doubt

Amid Kane’s uncertain future, Spurs centre-back Davinson Sanchez says that the striker has the full support of his team-mates.

The Colombian said: “Harry is the best No.9 in the world. There’s no doubt about it. If someone says differently they just do not understand about football.

“I’m his team-mate so I can’t get deep on the situation because it’s a situation that is being discussed between Harry and the people above.

“We are just here to support him and if something happens then we are always going to be on his side.”

