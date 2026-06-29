According to reports, Harry Kane has reached a decision on joining Barcelona from Bayern Munich after they made contact over a ‘sensational deal’.

Kane is enjoying a remarkable 2025/26 campaign, during which he has scored 70 goals in his 60 appearances for club and country.

And the 32-year-old’s future at Bayern Munich is in doubt, mainly because he is about to enter the final year of his contract.

The England international has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League with Man Utd in recent months, but we have reported that he does not currently intend to move back to England.

Alternatively, Kane could secure a move to Barcelona, who are in the market for a new striker to replace Robert Lewandowski, who is finalising a deal with MLS side Chicago Fire.

Kane, who is a credible contender for this year’s Ballon d’Or, is an alternative to Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez, and The Daily Mail‘s Craig Hope has reported that Barcelona have ‘reached out’ to ‘explore a sensational deal’ to sign the England international.

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Harry Kane reaches decision on Barcelona move after ‘phone call’ with representatives

However, Kane’s representatives have made it clear during a ‘phone call’ that he will not discuss a move during the World Cup, so Barcelona have ‘agreed to revisit’ this transfer after the tournament.

But there is more bad news for Barcelona, because Kane is ‘extremely happy in Bavaria and the Bundesliga champions would resist any attempt to sign their star player’, while the player’s representatives after the World Cup ‘will be a new deal at Bayern’.

In an interview last month, Kane shed light on his stance on his future at Bayern Munich.

While he refused to state whether he had made up his mind on his future, he was insistent that he and Bayern Munich are “very happy with each other” heading into the summer.

“Of course, now is not the time to talk. We’re very relaxed about the situation. We’ve said that we want to play out the season first – and ideally the World Cup as well.

“Both sides are very happy with each other.”

He added, “I’m an open, honest bloke. I’ll have honest discussions with the people in charge, and I’m sure they’ll speak honestly with me too. But those are conversations for another day.”

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