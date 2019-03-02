Harry Kane reaction prompts fears about his long-term Spurs future

Harry Kane was understood to be “angry and devastated” after Tottenham’s midweek collapse at Chelsea left their Premier League title hopes in tatters.

The Telegraph claim that Kane’s reaction to the defeat at Stamford Bridge has left Tottenham’s players “fearing he will consider his future if the club cannot break their trophy duck by the end of next season”.

Spurs could still win a trophy that Kane craves, because they are still in the Champions League and should qualify for the quarter-finals with a 3-0 last-16 lead against Borussia Dortmund.

But the club’s outside title hopes are pretty much over after the 2-0 defeat left Mauricio Pochettino’s men nine points behind leaders Liverpool and eight points behind Man City.

The report claims that Kane was angry with the Stamford Bridge performance and defeat and the Telegraph suggest the 25-year-old England man could look to consider his future in the summer of 2020 – a year after playing in the club’s new stadium.

Kane only signed a new six-year contract last summer, so Spurs and Daniel Levy would be in a strong position to command a huge fee for the player if he did decide to move on.

And that will more likely than not depend on whether the club have won any silverware by the summer of 2020.

In June last year, Kane said: “The main thing is a trophy. It’s been about four years now that I’ve been playing at this level and we’re yet to win a trophy.”

Kane reinforced the fact that a trophy was required in August: “We’re a team that has made huge strides in a short amount of time and it’s about continuing that.

“The only way to do that is to start winning things. We’re not young anymore. We’re getting to an age where we are that bit more experienced – and we want to win.”