Real Madrid have one of the fiercest attacking units in the world and are scoring goals for fun, but Xabi Alonso’s side have still been linked with a striker that Barcelona are keen on signing as Robert Lewandowski’s successor.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are aiming to win LaLiga and the Champions League this season. For Madrid manager Xabi Alonso, it is about bouncing back from last season’s disappointment, while Barcelona boss Hansi Flick will be keen on retaining the Spanish championship title and also becoming the champions of Europe.

However, like all major clubs, Madrid and Barcelona also target players in advance to make sure that they stay competitive.

One of the players that both Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with is Harry Kane, a Bayern Munich superstar and one of the best strikers in the world.

Since joining Bayern from Tottenham in the summer of 2023, Kane has won the Bundesliga and has scored 102 goals and given 29 assists in 105 appearances for the German club.

Kane is under contract at Bayern until the summer of 2027, but, according to Bild, Madrid are interested in the striker.

Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly wants to pair Kane with Mbappe, even though the latter is playing as the number 9 in Alonso’s system.

The 32-year-old has a €65million (£57m, $76.4m) clause in his contract at Bayern that can be activated if Kane expresses his desire to leave the defending Bundesliga champions.

TBR has also reported Madrid’s interest in Kane, adding that Barcelona are looking at the England international striker, as last season’s LaLiga winners look for a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski.

This has to be one of the silliest that Madrid fans will hear this season, as there is no logical reason whatsoever that Los Blancos will be willing to pay €65m (£57m, $76.4m) for a striker they do not need.

Yes, Kane is a goal machine and is world class, but the Englishman is 32 now. Madrid do not tend to sign players in their 30s, and that too for a hefty transfer fee.

Moreover, Mbappe is enjoying himself as the number nine for Alonso, with the France international striker scoring 13 goals in nine appearances for Madrid this season, including a hat-trick against Kairat in the Champions League on Tuesday.

With Lewandowski being 37 now and out of contract at Barcelona at the end of the season (although there is an option for a further year), the Blaugrana do need a suitable replacement.

However, one has to wonder whether Barcelona president Joan Laporta would be willing to cough up €65m (£57m, $76.4m) for Kane.

Spending that much money on a 32-year-old could end up being the worst transfer mistake Barcelona would make in recent history.

READ NEXT 🌐 Seven Real Madrid alternatives to William Saliba as Arsenal deal forces new centre-back chase

Endrick and Gonzalo Garcia two more reasons why Real Madrid don’t need Harry Kane

Not only do Madrid have Mbappe in top form and at the top of his game – and let’s not forget that he is still only 26 – but the Spanish and European giants have young strikers in Endrick and Gonzalo Garcia.

Garcia, 21, burst onto the scene at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and scored four goals and gave one assist in six matches before signing a new contract.

Endrick was given the number 9 shirt for this season and has only just recovered from injury issues and is still only 19.

Madrid struck a €70million (£61.2m, $82.2m) deal with Palmeiras in December 2022 for Endrick, who joined the Spanish club in 2024.

Latest Real Madrid news: Konate decision, react to Saliba contract

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are said to have made a decision on signing Ibrahima Konate from Liverpool in the January transfer window, with the France international central defender out of contract at the defending Premier League champions at the end of the season.

One defender that Madrid will not be signing anytime soon is William Saliba, who has put pen to paper on a new deal with Arsenal.

Real Madrid fans have reacted to Saliba turning down the chance to join Los Blancos, and their comments are very interesting to read indeed.

Alonso was reportedly keen on signing an attacking midfielder for Madrid, but he joined Liverpool instead.

The Liverpool summer signing has failed to make an impact, with Madrid dodging a bullet.

POLL: Which Real Madrid player do you think has the highest transfer value?