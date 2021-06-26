England captain Harry Kane insists any talk of a move away from Tottenham will be put on hold until after Euro 2020 has concluded, saying any transfer negotiations are being left with his brother and agent.

Kane’s future could prove the biggest story of the summer transfer window, whichever way he goes. If he leaves, the England captain will likely do so for a British record fee. However, if he stays at Spurs, debate will ensure over whether he made the right decision amid his club’s long-term lack of silverware.

The fee for Kane’s transfer will prove the biggest talking point; reports claim that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wants £150million for the 27-year-old.

Manchester City have emerged as potential candidates to snap Kane up.

However, while recently making a £100million bid, they noted the “availability to include players in the deal”.

Kane is adamant, however, that his focus remains on Tuesday’s huge England v Germany showdown at Euro 2020. Kane failed to score in England’s three group games – and he’s hoping the drought will end.

He insists speculation on his future and his England drought are not related, firmly planning Gary Neville’s theory that his mind is elsewhere.

Indeed, Kane insists he has not spoken to either Tottenham or his brother Charlie, who is also his agent, about his future.

He said: “To be honest, I feel like when I come away with England I’m just fully focused on England.

“My brother is my agent, but the only time I’ve spoken to my brother really over the last few weeks is, ‘Good luck, let’s get a win, and let’s take England all the way’.

“After the games I’ll have one of the club physios just checking up, making sure that everything is OK. But other than that, not really (any contact). I have good luck messages and things like that. But nothing to do with the personal stuff with the club really.

“So, it doesn’t really bother me about the outside noise. When I’m here I’m with the boys, I try to help the boys, be a leader in the team. I need to get to know the boys, see what makes certain players tick, and the younger lads, helping them.

“So I feel like I’ve got enough on my plate to worry about anything outside of England.

“That’s where I’m at. Of course I feel like it’s one of them where if you’re not scoring as a striker, people look for every little angle why you’re not scoring. That’s probably the case in this tournament so far. But like I said, as long as I’m focused, I’ve got the self-belief I have, I’m not worried about anyone else.

“If I’m totally honest I don’t really read anything, no media.

“The most important thing is about us as a group and us a staff and as a nation. When you are in these ‘tournament modes’, sometimes it’s easy to get caught away with other stuff.

“But the experience I’ve had in the last few tournaments, is just to focus on this and do what you can in the moment. It’s about leaving no regrets.”

Kane ready to fire for England

Kane’s performances have seen him come under heavy fire from all quarters. And it’s a frustration for the striker, given just weeks ago he won the Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker awards for the 2020-21 season.

But he feels like he is coming good and believes he is ready to peak ahead of the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

That game certainly excites him and Kane also reckons, unlike at the 2018 World Cup, he won’t run out of steam in the latter stages of the tournament.

“People are quick to change their mind. It wasn’t too long ago when I won the Golden Boot and I was the best thing in the world. People were raving about me, and that’s why I’ve always said, as a footballer, you can’t get too high or too low. You just have to have than neutral mode, self-belief is a huge thing,” he said.

“I’ve always believed in myself. I could go 10, 15 games without scoring but give me a chance and I’d back myself to score it. Like I said, I’m in a good place.

“Going into Tuesday night, physically, I’m in the best shape of the tournament so far. That’s what I kind of wanted going into this.

“I felt maybe in Russia I started on fire, scored loads of goals. But then maybe I didn’t have my best performances in the most important games, the quarters and the semi-finals. So coming into this, physically, I wanted to make sure I was peaking at the right time.

“Obviously we won’t know until Tuesday night if that’s the case. But the way I feel, that’s the way I feel it’s going.”

