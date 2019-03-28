Harry Kane reveals why he is chasing a career in the NFL

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane has revealed that he wants to play as a kicker in the NFL.

The national team captain is a big fan of the New England Patriots, and watched them win a sixth Super Bowl in Atlanta in February.

“The desire to play in the NFL is real. It’s something that in 10 or 12 years I definitely want to try,” 25-year-old Kane told ESPN.

“If you play in the Premier League and the World Cup and you then play in the NFL, would you then be considered one of the greatest sportsmen ever?”

He added: “It goes back to that drive to be the best. Even if I download a game on my phone, can I be the best in the world?”

Kane, who was at Buckingham Palace on Thursday to pick up his MBE for ‘services to sport’ from the Duke of Cambridge, won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup and is once again Tottenham’s top scorer this season with 20 goals.

In Atlanta, he met 41-year-old Pats quarter-back Tom Brady, who has now won a record six Super Bowls.

“We’ve had a similar path being doubted when we were younger – maybe not being the best athletes as kids,” Kane added.

“Not many people thought he’d become that good or even play in the NFL and he went on to become the best ever.

“At the time, it gave me a real boost to say, look, anything is possible. If you have that self-belief and that drive and that hunger, you can do it.”