England captain Harry Kane says that Liverpool skipper and Three Lions leader Jordan Henderson deserves more respect from the likes of Roy Keane.

Controversial pundit Keane made headlines earlier this month by hitting out at Henderson’s inclusion in his country’s Euro 2020 squad. The midfielder faced criticism after making only his first appearance since February, in a warm-up match. As a result, Keane insisted that he clearly does not look ready to be a squad member if not up to full fitness.

Henderson responded brilliantly to the pundit’s “card trick” jibe. He also said that he will be ready to step up and play when manager Gareth Southgate counts on him.

England captain Kane – who has faced his own criticism at Euro 2020 already – has now had his own say.

He said (via the Daily Mirror) of the Premier League and Champions League winning-captain: “For me, Jordan is one of the best leaders I have ever played with.

“He brings an awful lot to the squad. He is hugely respected among the rest of the players and the staff.

“He’s played at the highest level and won the biggest trophies. I definitely think he will be a big part of us going far in this tournament.

“He’s been working hard and training hard to get as fit as possible to be ready whenever called upon.

“I hugely respect Jordan and I’m very happy that he’s here with us in this camp.”

England made a solid start to Group D, beating Croatia for an immediate three points.

The Three Lions face Scotland on Friday looking to join Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium in the last 16.

The Telegraph has reported that Reece James and Luke Shaw will replace Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier at full-back.

Kane offers Eriksen update

Meanwhile, Tottenham striker Kane has revealed that his ex-Spurs team-mate Christian Eriksen is progressing well with his recovery.

Denmark midfielder Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest last Saturday, but was thankfully revived before being sent to hospital.

While he remains under a close watch, though, Kane has revealed that he is doing well.

