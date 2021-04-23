Harry Kane makes surprise revelation about Mourinho sacking

Harry Kane has revealed he was “surprised” when he found out that Tottenham were sacking Jose Mourinho just 10 minutes before the decision was made public.

Mourinho was dismissed as Tottenham head coach earlier this week. A downturn in results in the Premier League overshadowed the looming prospect of a Carabao Cup final against Manchester City. Hence, Daniel Levy decided to part company with the Portuguese coach.

Mourinho’s style at Tottenham divided opinion but one player he got the best out of was Kane. The striker is currently leading the way with goals and assists in the Premier League this season.

Hence, the England captain was somewhat saddened to see Mourinho leave, but insists that is part and parcel of football.

“I was surprised (by Mourinho’s sacking) – I’ll be totally honest,” Kane told Sky Sports. “I came in that morning and probably found out 5-10 minutes before it was announced.

“A lot of the focus was on the Carabao Cup final and preparing for that but, look, it’s football. I’ve been here now where a couple of managers have been sacked and, as a player now, I don’t think you ever expect the boss to be sacked but it’s part of the game. You have to deal with it.

“I had a great relationship with Jose. I wish him all the best for whatever his next job is, but he knows as we know football can be cut-throat and we just have to look forward.

“We have a big final to prepare for now and we’re looking forward to that.”

Kane remains a major doubt for the final against Man City on Sunday. However, he has been caught up in the buzz surrounding the club since the appointment of Ryan Mason as interim head coach.

Kane backs Mason

The two Tottenham academy graduates are good friends and Kane believes the squad have responded well since Mason took charge.

“Ryan’s been great,” Kane said. “It’s obviously been strange for him, a bit of a rollercoaster coming in late notice and taking on the job.

“I thought he’s done incredibly well; how he’s handled the whole situation, how he’s handled the boys and obviously getting his first win against Southampton was a massive moment.

“It’s given everyone a buzz going into the cup final. Me and Ryan are good mates. We’ve known each other a long time, on and off the field we are really close.

“I’m buzzing for him to have this opportunity and to have the experience to manage one of the best clubs in the world. Hopefully we can try and win on Sunday and experience a truly special moment together.”

