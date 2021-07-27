Harry Kane taking notes as Erik Lamela outlines Tottenham exit reasons

Erik Lamela has opened up on his decision to leave Tottenham for Sevilla – and has indicated the chance to win trophies and compete in the Champions League was a big factor in the move.

The long-serving Argentine winger called time on his eight-year spell in north London by joining the LaLiga club. He moves as part of the deal which has brought Bryan Gil in the opposite direction. Details of the move, as well as a stat in which Gil is second only to Lionel Messi, have since emerged.

Lamela joined from Roma in August 2013 for a then club-record fee. After a shaky start, he went on to make 257 appearances in all competitions.

Spurs said on their official website: “A club man through and through, we wish Erik all the best for the future.”

Addressing his move to Sevilla, Lamela admits he cannot wait to get started.

“It’s the first time I’ve been here, I’ve never played here. The stadium is very beautiful,” he said, as cited by Marca.

“I am really happy to be here. I had the option to come when I was little. Now I’ve been given the opportunity (again).

“I also had teammates that spoke with me and I never doubted coming. I am really happy and really excited.”

Lamela’s exit at Spurs has been something of a footnote given the excitment around the capture of Gil.

However, after failing to win a trophy during his time at Tottenham – together with successive seasons in which they failed to qualify for the Champions League – was clearly a factor in his thinking.

Indeed, his ambitions are clearly the same as those cited by Harry Kane, who also wants to move. And Lamela’s comments about his ambitions will surely have been noted by the Manchester City target.

“The club has won many titles, that’s something really good,” Lamela said on his drive to win trophies.

“Personally, I come to continue on this path, to help the team as much as possible. We are all together on the same side.

“These are the objectives, to keep winning titles, (so) that the club will be bigger each time.

July 27 Transfer Chatter - Werner to Bayern, Man Utd want to buy Niguez and sell Martial Chelsea's Timo Werner is being linked with a move to Bayern Munich, Man Utd are confident of signing Saul Niguez and are looking to sell Anthony Martial.

“Including in the Champions League – another step can be taken. I have a lot of personal objectives but I always want to speak about the team.”

Having played in Argentina, Italy and England, Lamela says he always wanted to sample LaLiga too.

“I sincerely wanted to come to the Spanish league before the end of my career. Although I have plenty of time left, it comes at a really mature time for me.

“Sevilla is a huge club that has won many titles. I’m really happy and excited.”

Lamela says Tottenham farewells

Posting on his Instagram page, the 29-year-old posted an emotional farewell to Tottenham.

“What can I say? It was a very long journey together, maybe more than I thought, but this club has my heart.

“I feel the shirt the way you fans feel it. Many good memories over the years and I thank my teammates for these years together.

“I thank the people who work at the club who have always treated me excellently. I’d like to thank the fans for cheering me on in every game, I will miss you all.

“I will carry this club with me forever.”

READ MORE: Merson names striker Nuno must sign as perfect Harry Kane successor