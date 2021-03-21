Harry Kane ‘open’ to Tottenham exit but major stumbling block remains

Harry Kane reportedly ‘wants’ to leave Tottenham but his price tag precludes all but a few clubs from attempting to do a deal.

Kane, 27 is the undoubted leader at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He may not be the club captain but is the talisman that the players look to.

His goalscoring record is phenomenal, with 214 from 326 appearances in all competitions for Spurs. He also has 32 for England and will spearhead the Three Lions’ charge at this summer’s delayed European Championship.

Recent reports have suggested that Kane may be set to leave the north Londoners this summer. Publicly he has always maintained his loyalty to Spurs but privately would like to play elsewhere.

That is according to David Ornstein of the Athletic.

“Yeah, I speak to a lot of people in football and the consensus is that he would like to leave Tottenham but he can’t say that publicly,” he told Sky Sports.

“He’s very committed while he’s at the club but he wants to go and win trophies, he’s said that publicly, he’s made it incredibly clear that he wants to win multiple trophies, the biggest trophies in football.

“It doesn’t look like he’s going to be able to do that at Tottenham, so I think he would be open to a transfer.”

Ornstein: Spurs in a perfect storm The Athletic's David Ornstein says pressure is mounting on Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho and that Spurs are in 'a perfect storm' following their shock elimination from the Europa League.

Man City interested in Kane

One of the clubs who could afford to buy Kane is Manchester City. They have been linked with the Walthamstow-born ace in recent time, with Pep Guardiola said to be an admirer.

The Premier League table-toppers are also one of the names being linked with Borussia Dortmund hot-shot Erling Haaland. It is unlikely there would be room for both stars at the Etihad even if Sergio Aguero leaves this summer.

Kane is clearly ambitious and wants to end his career with a glittering CV. That is unlikely to happen at Tottenham and so a move away is the logical answer.

But Ornstein believes that his market value means an exit is unlikely at the moment.

“There are reports today of well in excess of £120m – just for Levy to even consider letting him go,” he added. “Of course, Kane is under contract until 2024. Levy wouldn’t want to sell to a rival, we know there’s admiration from Manchester City, they made an enquiry at some level last summer.

“They have him on their top targets list with the likes of Haaland, Lukaku and various other. He would be on the radar of all the major clubs who shop in that sort of market.”

