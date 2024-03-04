Harry Kane: Tottenham learn chances of early Bayern exit with Man Utd, Chelsea standing by for incredible transfer

Harry Kane looks unlikely to rejoin Tottenham this summer

The prospect of Bayern Munich star Harry Kane returning to the Premier League this summer amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Chelsea is unlikely, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Kane is thought to be open to a return to England, but suggestions he could leave Bayern after just a year have been labelled “stupid news.”

The world-class striker joined the German giants from his boyhood club Tottenham last summer in a deal worth an initial £86.4m.

The England international scored a club-record 280 goals for Spurs, having overtaken another legendary striker — Jimmy Greaves — during his last season with the Lilywhites.

Man Utd and Chelsea were both linked with a potential summer transfer for Kane in recent reports by Football Transfers and Football Insider respectively.

The Red Devils considered making a big move for the 30-year-old last summer as he entered the final year of his contract with Spurs, but they ultimately pursued other targets.

Erik Ten Hag’s side signed Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund for an initial fee of around £64m from Serie A club Atalanta in the 2023 summer window.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has previously claimed his club have a buy-back clause in Kane’s Bayern deal, and added: “If one day Harry wanted to come back to the Premier League, and he wants to come to Tottenham, we would have the ability to purchase him.”

Sky Sports reporter Paul Gilmour has since clarified, however, that the North London side have the option to match any bids accepted by Bayern for Kane.

“This is something Daniel Levy was asked about at a fans’ forum. He was asked ‘is there a buy-back clause’ and he replied: ‘Of course’,” Gilmour explained.

“It’s essentially Tottenham having the first option to re-sign Harry Kane if he ever does come back to the Premier League. It’s something similar to what they had in the Gareth Bale deal to Real Madrid.

“If another English club comes in with a bid for Kane at any point during his Bayern Munich career, and Bayern accept that bid, then Tottenham will be given first refusal to match that offer.

“It would then be up to Kane on whether he would come back to Tottenham.”

Bayern would only consider selling Kane for more than they paid

Sources in Germany, however, have played down the reports about a potential return to England for Kane this summer and described it as “stupid news”, while the possibility of a move in 2025 is a unknown at this stage.

The stance from sources on the English side is similar, although there is a belief Kane would be open to a return to the Premier League

Bayern are happy with their major signing from last year and would only consider a sale should they receive a fee above what they paid.

Kane has had no issues carrying his goal-scoring prowess into German football, having scored 31 times in 32 games all competitions for Bayern, including a stunning 27 in 24 Bundesliga outings.

Despite the Englishman’s superb form, the Bavarian side are in real danger of ending a season without a trophy for the first time since 2011/12.

Bayern trail Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen side by 10 points in the Bundesliga with just 10 games remaining, while they suffered a shock exit to third-tier Saarbrucken in the DFB Pokal.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are still in the Champions League, where they will try to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Lazio in the second leg of a crucial last 16 tie on Tuesday.

Tuchel is set to leave the club at the end of the tumultuous season, meaning Kane will play under a new manager if he remains in Germany.

