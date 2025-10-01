Tottenham Hotspur have been told that “commercially” a deal to re-sign “ultimate pro” Harry Kane would tick a lot of boxes for the club amid links to several other top sides, while Fabrizio Romano has raved about the Bayern Munich striker’s “insane” start to the season.

The England striker has taken his game to another level after ditching Spurs for the Bundesliga giants two summers ago, having scored an astonishing 102 goals in 105 games for Bayern Munich. Satisfying that desire to win trophies after their Bundesliga success last season, Kane and Co look well placed to retain their status as champions of Germany this season after a 100% start to the campaign.

However, there have been growing suggestions that Kane and Bayern could be set for a parting of ways this summer. The 32-year-old frontman is contracted to the Bundesliga giants until 2027, though a clause in that deal does allow for an exit a year earlier.

And while a number of top sides have been linked as potential destinations, it is Tottenham Hotspur who retain a first refusal option on a potential deal.

Now, football financial expert, Adam Williams, has talked up the merits of Spurs paying that hefty release fee for a player who will turn 33 this summer.

“£57m for a 33-year-old looks like an extortionate sum on first reading, but elite-level footballers are playing longer these days. Harry Kane looks after himself,” Williams told TBR Football.

“He’s one of the ultimate pros, and I’m sure he’s invested a lot – both financially and psychologically – in keeping himself in the best possible condition to keep his career going as long as possible.

“He may rely on his physicality less than other players of his vintage, which probably means he has more left to give even if his body starts to slow down. At 33, he’s still the one, if not the best striker in the world.

“I’m no expert on tactics or anything like that, so I can’t say whether or not he would fit in with what the football department are planning at Spurs, but commercially, a return to Tottenham for Kane would clearly be a huge success. He’s going to sell a lot of shirts, attract a lot of sponsors and so on…”

Kane caution for Tottenham as Liverpool, Man Utd are ruled out

Williams believes that, were Spurs to re-sign Kane this summer, the fee would take care of itself owing to the player’s commercial value.

“The transfer fee also probably wouldn’t be a problem – just look at what they spent this summer. One thing they will be conscious of is transfer debt, however, which is very, very high at Spurs. It was £337m at the last count, which was the second highest in the league behind Chelsea. Sometimes a release clause can specify that it has to be paid in one go, but there are ways around that. You can go through a transfer creditor, for example.

“Instalments are a perfectly logical way to pay for transfers, but if your debt keeps increasing faster than revenue, that’s not really sustainable in the long term. That is not something that would inherently stop them from signing a player like Kane, though, of course, he’s not going to have any resale value at this stage in his career.”

It’s not just Spurs who have been linked with the England captain, however, with fanciful reports in Spain also suggesting either Real Madrid or Barcelona could get in on the act.

There is also ongoing speculation linking Kane with a move to Old Trafford, having long been on the Red Devils’ radar.

However, another financial expert, Stefan Borson, has seemingly suggested why Kane moving to Old Trafford makes no sense, while also ruling Liverpool and Chelsea out the equation.

“I don’t think it’s feasible that Manchester United would do it,” Borson told Football Insider.

“I know they’ve been talked about. He doesn’t fit with United with their direction of travel.

“It doesn’t fit with City’s direction of travel. It definitely doesn’t fit with Liverpool’s direction of travel. He’s not going to Arsenal. Chelsea again, they’re going young.

“I don’t think he’s coming back to the Premier League unless it’s to Spurs under a situation where they’ve just gotten new ownership, and I think even that’s pretty unlikely, so who does that leave in terms of the options for him?”

Citing the most realistic scenario for Kane, Borson says he can see the player seeing out his days in Bavaria.

“I don’t think he’s going to Real Madrid. I don’t think he’s going to Barcelona. I doubt he’s going to Atletico Madrid. I doubt he’s going to PSG.

“I think the most likely thing is that nobody activates that clause and he ends up staying at Bayern Munich for the rest of his career, probably.”

Fabrizio Romano lauds ‘insane’ Kane; Real Madrid claims laughable

Meanwhile, Kane’s brace for Bayern on Tuesday night in a 5-1 victory at Pafos took his tally to a staggering 17 goals and three assists in nine matches this season.

In a post on his X channel, transfer guru Romano proclaimed: ’17 goals and 3 assists in 9 games for Harry Kane this season. Insane start.’

Elsewhere, claims that Real Madrid or Barcelona will look to sign Kane this summer have been branded ‘illogical’ and a potential financial disaster.

And finally, in the wake of their own disappointing 2-2 draw at Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League, Tottenham have been told they will need to spend big on two new attacking players in the January transfer window if they are to have serious aspirations about challenging for major honours under Thomas Frank.

