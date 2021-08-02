Harry Kane ramps up pressure for Tottenham exit after taking shock action

Harry Kane has failed to turn up as scheduled for pre-season training with Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports.

Kane’s future is one of the big topics of the summer transfer window. In the prime of his career, he is still yet to win a major trophy. He does not want to have any regrets and is therefore considering a move away from Tottenham, whose last piece of silverware came back in 2008.

The striker reportedly requested a transfer before the beginning of Euro 2020, in which he captained England to the final. He did so as a Tottenham player still.

With his summer exertions now over, Kane was due to report back to Hotspur Way on Monday following his extended holiday. But Sky Sports News report that Kane is a no-show.

The 28-year-old believes he has a gentleman’s agreement with chairman Daniel Levy to allow him to leave the club. Reports over the weekend said the pair would sit down for crunch talks today, in which Kane would reiterate his desire to leave, but even those talks may be off if the player is not present.

Fabrizio Romano confirms the news and relays that Kane’s absence has no relation to a Covid test and it is the player’s own choice.

Author of both the most goals and most assists of any player in the Premier League last season, Kane has been linked with Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

City seem the strongest contenders for his signature and reportedly made a £100m bid. However, Spurs want upwards of £120m, which may prove too expensive even for City.

August 2 Transfer Chatter - Grealish on but Kane off, Arsenal Martinez blow and Sanchez to Seville? Will the move for Jack Grealish hinder Harry Kane's hopes to join Manchester City? Arsenal suffer a forward blow and Spurs' Sanchez to replace Chelsea-bound Jules Kounde. All in today's transfer chatter.

Pep Guardiola’s side have offered a nine-figure sum to Aston Villa for playmaker Jack Grealish. Thus, it would be extraordinary if they did likewise for Kane with an even higher bid.

United, meanwhile, think they have a chance of landing Kane next summer. Centre-forward is not a priority for them this year after securing Edinson Cavani’s services for a second season. But in 2022 they could reignite their pursuit of Kane if he hasn’t moved elsewhere by then.

Links with Chelsea have gone quiet recently; while Tottenham don’t want to send him anywhere else in the Premier League, losing him to a London rival would be a particularly bitter blow.

Where Kane ends up remains to be seen, but one place he currently isn’t is Hotspur Way.

Double defensive deal close for Tottenham

Kane’s situation is an unwelcome distraction from what seemed to be a transfer window heading in the right direction for Tottenham.

Under the guidance of new managing director Fabio Paratici, they have already signed goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini and winger Bryan Gil – the latter in a swap deal that saw Erik Lamela leave the club.

Undoubtedly the main priority for Spurs, aside from the Kane dilemma, is strengthening defence. To that end, Paratici has been looking back at the market in his native Italy.

Reports on Sunday suggested they are close to securing deals for two of their main defensive targets…

READ MORE: Double defensive deal close as improved €55m Tottenham bid is accepted