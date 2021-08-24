Harry Kane transfer branded ‘impossible’ as true Man City offer emerges

Tottenham are growing in confidence that Harry Kane will remain with the club this summer – with Daniel Levy refusing to drop even a penny below his £150m valuation of the England captain.

Tottenham have begun the season in style after notching successive 1-0 victories to claim maximum points. They have had to make do without Kane in large part. Amid persistent links with City, Kane featured only briefly in a cameo versus Wolves on Sunday.

Tottenham supremo Levy has stood firm in his desire to retain Kane. Indeed, in the face of his £150m asking price, City have reportedly tried all manner of offers.

Indeed, City have seen multiple efforts to persuade Levy to sell Kane fail. These range from a straight £100m bid to a plethora of raised offers, which include a chance to sign some unwanted City stars.

Earlier this week, the Daily Telegraph claimed City will launch one final attempt to twist Levy’s arm over Kane this week. And should that fail, they seemingly already have another target in mind.

And with time now running out, the Daily Mail reports that Spurs believe they are ‘winning the battle’ to keep their star striker.

Tellingly, Levy’s determination to keep Kane in north London ‘has not wavered’. In addition, they state he is ‘more determined than ever’ to fend off City’s efforts.

It’s also stated that Tottenham now feel a transfer away for Kane to City or any other club is ‘virtually impossible’ this summer.

Indeed, the Mail also states that City’s offer for Kane is far below what has previously been reported.

They report that City’s opening offer actually worth only £75m up-front with the other £25m coming through add-ons.

As such, there is a ‘significant disparity’ between the two clubs’ valuation of Kane. And for that reason, Tottenham have a growing optimism the striker will stay.

City will reportedly raise their offer to £130m this week, but even that will not convince Levy to sell. The Spurs chairma – often regarded as a no-nonsense customer – has shown his steel over his handling of Kane.

And he will reportedly not look to sell the striker for a penny less than his £150m valuation.

Neville wants Man Utd to buy Kane

Pundit Gary Neville has urged Manchester United, meanwhile, to make a late play for Kane.

He believes that getting rid of Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Daniel James and Juan Mata would pave the way for Kane’s arrival.

Asked if he feels the arrivals of Sancho and Varane will be enough for United to win the title, Neville said on Sky Sports: “My gut feeling is no – they won’t have the same impact on Manchester United as Van Dijk and Alisson [at Liverpool] to get them up to 90-95 points they will need to win the league the league. I think they will still be short.

“Chelsea we’ve seen what they’ve done with [Romelu] Lukaku. We’ve seen that Van Dijk has come back for Liverpool, we know Manchester City are in for [Jack] Grealish and Kane. If they get Kane I think there’s a massive problem for United.

“I’m struggling to understand why Manchester United aren’t going that extra step this transfer window.

“Sancho’s £70 million was last year’s money. And I think with regards to Manchester United, they’ve always gone after the best player in the Premier League, the best English player, the best British player historically.

“Why is Martial, James, Lingard… you’re talking about potentially offloading a lot of wages there, potentially getting some transfer fees in.

“Why are they not going in for Harry Kane this week?”

