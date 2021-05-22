Thomas Tuchel has admitted any manager in the world – himself included – would dream of having their strikeforce led by Harry Kane as the Chelsea boss gave a surprisingly honest verdict to claims the Blues could launch a move.

Tottenham face the very real possibility of losing their talismanic striker after a disappointing season. Kane has gone public with his desire to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window. Although reluctant to sell, Tottenham could demand around £150million for Kane, who will have no shortage of potential destinations.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are amongst those reportedly interested.

Champions League finalists Chelsea are in the hunt for a new No 9 this season. Timo Werner is yet to convince and signing a new central striker will be top of their agenda this summer. They also have a pit of cash that means they are unlikely to be unaffected by the global financial crisis.

And Tuchel admits he is a huge admirer of Kane when questioned about the Spurs frontman.

Tuchel smiled: “If you find any coach around the world who would not like to have Harry Kane in his team, call me.

“I would like to speak with the guy and hear about his ideas of scoring and attacking.

“Everybody loves Harry Kane but let’s be very, very clear. He is a player for Tottenham. He has a long term contract and we will not get involved in any press conference with any disrespectful comments about that.”

In the day and age where manager’s offer very little, Tuchel’s response was a surprisingly honest one.

With regards financing the deal, a report on Friday claimed the Blues would offer Spurs three players in exchange for Kane.

Spurs told to rebuild with Kane cash

Should the 27-year-old go on to secure a move, it would undoubtedly be a huge blow to Tottenham. Kane has been their main man for a number of years and boasts an impressive record of 220 goals in 335 games.

Replacing the prolific forward will, of course, be extremely difficult; not least without Champions League football to offer.

However, pundit Alan Smith insists it would not be all doom and gloom for Spurs.

He claims they could use the money from his sale to re-invent their side.

In his column for the Evening Standard, the former Arsenal man said: “Let’s look on the bright side, because not many have. Harry Kane’s departure from Tottenham would generate an awful lot of money. The kind not many clubs have following the pandemic.

“That would give the new manager — whoever that may be — a nice bit of elbow-room to overhaul a squad in need of regeneration.

“It would be absolutely vital, of course, to spend that cash wisely to turn a dispiriting blow into something more optimistic. Recruitment would have to be very shrewd, certainly much better than eight years ago, when the Gareth Bale money got frittered away.

“And here’s another thing. Manchester City have just won the Premier League title in great style without a centre-forward. Liverpool did the same the year before. While Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea hasn’t done badly at all without Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham.

“Don’t get me wrong, they’d all take Kane in a flash and be better for it. I’m just saying that you don’t necessarily need an out-and-out central striker to be successful.”

