Manchester United have moved into pole position for Tottenham striker Harry Kane’s mammoth transfer, so long as they meet a key compromise, a report claims.

The England captain has set himself up for a big summer, regardless of the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 exploits. Before the tournament, he reportedly told Tottenham that he wants to leave, but stay in the Premier League. Manchester City have subsequently had the strongest links with a move so far, but not for manager Pep Guardiola.

Chelsea have had looser interest in Kane, but United have also had mentions over the past few months.

Reports have claimed that football director John Murtough made room for one ‘mega-signing’. While Jadon Sancho has arrived for £73million, though, Football Insider claims that the Red Devils still want Kane.

What’s more, they have moved into pole position for the 27-year-old after ‘behind-the-scenes’ developments.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has publicly insisted that he does not want to sell Kane. In private, though, he would reportedly have accepted £150million before.

Now, though, that fee has plummeted to £100million – albeit still a nine-figure sum. However, the catch is that Tottenham want two United players in return.

Sancho’s arrival will shake up United’s attacking pecking order. Indeed, Anthony Martial could reportedly find himself at risk of leaving, according to a previous report from ESPN.

The latest from Football Insider does not mention which two players Spurs will demand in the deal.

While Martial and Donny van de Beek could go, though, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will almost certainly refuse to let Mason Greenwood leave.

Marcus Rashford will be in the same bracket, leaving Martial and Daniel James as the potential exits – if Spurs are after forwards. However, it remains unclear whether the deal will go ahead, let alone who it will feature.

Man Utd star seals loan transfer

Meanwhile, United attacking youngster Tahith Chong has completed a loan move to Birmingham City.

The winger has spent time on loan at Werder Bremen and Club Brugge in the past year.

Now, though, he will stay in England as he continues his development.