Harry Kane makes decision on Bayern Munich future as Tottenham launch stunning enquiry

Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur have both made recent enquiries about Harry Kane this summer, TEAMtalk can reveal, but Bayern Munich are now accelerating talks over a new contract for their star striker.

We understand Bayern are pushing to get Kane’s future resolved as we revealed earlier in the summer, with the club increasingly confident that the England captain is ready to commit his long-term future to the Bundesliga champions.

Kane is due back in Bavaria this week following his World Cup exploits with England and, while there have been options elsewhere, his preference remains to stay with Bayern.

The 33-year-old is now entering the final 12 months of his current contract but is ready to sign a new three-year agreement.

Barcelona have remained in regular contact with Kane’s camp throughout the summer as they prepared for the departure of veteran striker Robert Lewandowski.

They have also continued to pursue Julian Alvarez, but we understand they have simultaneously done significant work on the possibility of bringing Kane to Spain.

Kane has seriously considered what life could look like in Spain, with both Barcelona and long-term admirers Real Madrid having been options. However, we understand leaving Bayern would require something genuinely significant to convince him and, at present, that is not the case.

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Kane not ready for spectacular Tottenham return just yet

Tottenham have also kept the door open to a sensational reunion.

The pull of a return to the club will always exist for Kane and Spurs have made it clear that bringing their record goalscorer back remains something they would like to explore, particularly with Roberto De Zerbi now in charge.

However, despite the interest from Barcelona and Tottenham and Manchester United’s willingness to consider a deal – with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe known to be an admirer – Kane has not been chasing a move.

His commitment to Bayern is clear and the club are equally determined to keep him.

Bayern are prepared to offer Kane a three-year deal despite his age, with sources believing that such an agreement would still leave the door open for a return to the Premier League later in his career.

Indeed, there is a feeling that even if Kane remains in Germany for another three years, he could still have a couple of seasons available to play in England before calling time on his career.

For now, though, Kane’s focus is firmly on Bayern.

We understand negotiations are already progressing and Bayern are hopeful of securing a new agreement before the end of August, keeping their talisman in Bavaria despite growing interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

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