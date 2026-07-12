Bayern Munich remain confident they will tie Harry Kane down to a new long-term contract despite growing interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Tottenham among the sides tracking his situation, TEAMtalk understands.

The England captain has enjoyed another phenomenal campaign, carrying his outstanding Bayern form onto the World Cup stage after helping the Bundesliga giants complete a domestic double and being crowned Bundesliga Player of the Year.

Kane’s numbers since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 have been extraordinary.

The 32-year-old has scored an astonishing 146 goals in just 147 appearances, cementing his status as one of the finest strikers in world football.

However, with just 12 months remaining on his current contract, his situation is inevitably attracting attention across Europe.

We understand Bayern have been in discussions with Kane’s representatives for several months and, internally, there is little concern over the outcome.

Sources close to the German champions insist it is viewed as a matter of “when, not if” Kane signs fresh terms. That confidence has not stopped clubs from monitoring developments, though.

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TEAMtalk can reveal intermediaries have been actively sounding out potential options for Kane and making both the player and his representatives aware of the interest, although there is no suggestion those individuals are acting directly on Kane’s behalf.

The Saudi Pro League continues to admire the England skipper, but sources indicate Kane has no interest in making that move at this stage of his career.

A switch to Major League Soccer is viewed far more favourably, although that is considered a long-term possibility rather than an immediate option.

Across Europe, interest remains significant. We understand Barcelona have made enquiries regarding Kane’s contractual situation, while Real Madrid have also requested to be kept informed should circumstances change over the coming months.

Former club Tottenham Hotspur are another side maintaining close contact.

Spurs are enjoying a hugely ambitious rebuild under Roberto De Zerbi and, thanks to clauses inserted into Kane’s move to Bayern, remain well informed on developments surrounding their former captain.

While no move is currently being discussed, sources believe Tottenham could be in a position next summer to offer Kane a genuine route back to north London if the circumstances aligned.

Ratcliffe dreaming of bringing Kane to Man Utd

Manchester United also remain long-term admirers.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has consistently been a huge fan of Kane and TEAMtalk understands United would be prepared to finance a move should an opportunity ever arise.

Chelsea and Manchester City have likewise been kept updated on the situation, with both clubs continuing to monitor one of Europe’s elite forwards.

Despite that widespread interest, Bayern’s position has not changed.

The Bundesliga champions remain fully confident Kane will commit his future to the Allianz Arena.

Ideally, they would like a new agreement signed before the new season gets underway, but TEAMtalk understands the club are relaxed if negotiations continue beyond the close of the transfer window.

Their only preference is to avoid allowing discussions to drift into the closing months of the year, with December or January viewed as the latest point they would want the situation resolved.

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