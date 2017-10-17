Kewell insists Liverpool were right to turn down Ronaldo deal

Harry Kewell has backed Liverpool over their decision to snub Cristiano Ronaldo after it emerged the Reds missed out on a deal for the Portuguese superstar.

Gerard Houllier admitted earlier this week that the Reds could have snapped up Ronaldo from Sporting Lisbon back in 2003 and prior to his move to Manchester United.

It’s believed Houllier turned the winger down due to reservations over his wage demands, with the Frenchman defending the decision and citing the presence of Kewell in the first team as another reason.

“Maybe we would have won the title with Ronaldo, but we had Harry Kewell, who was outstanding at the time and was very hungry but got a bad injury,” Houllier explained.

Kewell himself has now backed his former manager.

“I mean back when I signed for Liverpool, I think I was the number one person to go round in that year, so I think he made the right decision,” he told AS.

“In hindsight yes, you could turn around and say a lot of things, there’s a lot of great players that have gone elsewhere that have never been signed.

“I think recently the biggest one was Raul. He got let go by Atletico Madrid and then look where he went to.”