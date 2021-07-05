Maguire reveals T-word that is underpinning England’s Euro 2020 bid

Harry Maguire has revealed that England manager Gareth Southgate has all the players’ “trust” when it comes to team selection.

Southgate has used the most players at the tournament and only three outfield players have yet to taste any action. Defenders Conor Coady, Ben White and Ben Chilwell are the three of have yet to play at Euro 2020.

It has been a real balancing act from Southgate who has mastered the art of rotation.

Jadon Sancho was give a surprise start in the 4-0 win over Ukraine, while Bukayo Saka was handed a start in the last-16 win over Germany.

And Maguire, who has played more passes into the final third than any other England player at the tournament, says the Three Lions boss is trusted implicitly.

“Well ever since I made my England debut I think Gareth has been brilliant for this team,” Maguire said. “He sits here and gives us all the plaudits.

“But we appreciate the job he’s doing and the way that he sets us up and his man-management skills, so I can’t speak highly enough of Gareth and his coaching staff and the way that he’s gone about his business over the last four years.

“He’s proved over the last four years that as an England manager it’s always hard to please everyone, especially the public, in terms of the way he sets up and selection.

“But we trust him. Whatever team he picks or whatever style of play he wants to go with, it’s the best one for the job.”

The Manchester United man also believes Southgate’s squad have improved significantly since their heartbreaking World Cup exit.

“I think we’re in a lot better place than we were,” he said. “The experience of that, we’ve learnt from it and also the experience of the games in between as well, for example the Nations League.

“We’ve had a lot of big games in that period to improve and a lot of time spent together on the training pitch, friendlies and qualifiers. Every game we play we feel we improve.

“In this tournament, from the first game to the Ukraine game, there’s a lot of differences in the principles that we’re demanding from each other.

2018 hurt to spur on England

“Of course we’re in a better place now, but we’ve still got a long way to go.”

Maguire says “the hurt” from England’s 2018 World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia can help spur the side against Denmark on Wednesday.

Maguire played the full 120 minutes in Moscow as Gareth Southgate’s side lost 2-1 and the Manchester United defender does not want a repeat result in the Euro 2020 last-four clash at Wembley.

“The motivation is there,” Maguire told a press conference. “It’s the semi-final of the European Championship. Losing the semi-final at the World Cup hurt a lot.

“So we need to make sure when it comes on Wednesday night we get a positive feeling rather than the one we got against Croatia.”