Harry Maguire’s verdict on Jadon Sancho deal, says he’s smashing training

Harry Maguire says he has been mightily impressed with Jadon Sancho in England training and believes he will be a huge success at Manchester United.

United have all but landed the player they chased hard last summer.

The 21-year-old is poised to undergo a medical at Old Trafford after Dortmund accepted a £73million bid from the Premier League giants. The switch comes as United have finally ended a two-year race to sign the winger, who is currently with England preparing for a Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with Ukraine in Rome.

Maguire believes Sancho brings great experience to United, despite hardly featuring for England at the Euros.

He appeared as an 84th-minute sub in the 1-0 win over Czech Republic and will likely have to settle for a bench role in Rome on Saturday night.

Maguire though knows United have landed a gem, he said: “When he does sign, I’m sure he’s going to have a great career for United and be a big part of us being successful in the future.

“Jadon’s a top player. He has great experience in these big games. We’ve obviously got some exceptional talent in his position in this team.

“We’ve got some exceptional talent in his position in this England team so Jadon will bide his time, be patient and be ready when his opportunity comes.

“I’ve been really impressed with the way he has been working in training. He’s really putting a shift in day in day out.

“He has some great talent. He is scoring goals in the five-a-sides and so on. He’s a great lad.”

Meanwhile, Gareth Southgate believes going on the road will help rather than hinder as England look to take another step towards reaching their “Everest” in Saturday’s Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine in Italy.

Having topped Group D unbeaten, the Three Lions secured a mammoth last-16 result against old foes Germany on Tuesday as Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane secured a 2-0 win at a rocking Wembley.

That triumph has seen hope and expectation increase that this could finally be the year that England add to the World Cup triumph of 1966, when Sir Alf Ramsey’s side played all six of their games at the national stadium.

Southgate’s men would play all but one of their matches at Wembley if they reached the Euro 2020 final, with Saturday’s quarter-final against Ukraine at the Stadio Olimpico the only game away from home.

Logistical headaches and hot weather replace home comforts and a partisan crowd, but the England boss believes that could provide the kind of shock they need after the Germany triumph.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

England ‘mindset shifted’

“I think there was clearly a big emotional toll from the game and everybody enjoyed the day but, even in the dressing room afterwards, the players were already talking about the next game and the need to prepare well,” Southgate said.

“So we have shifted the mindset quickly on to that next challenge.

Transfer Chatter - Ben White transfer saga update, Kane departure up to Nuno and Manchester United and Real Madrid's forward battle Everton are ready to bid for Brighton defender Ben White, Tottenham will not sell Harry Kane without Nuno Espirito Santo's confirmation and Manchester Unitedwill battle Real Madrid for Everton forward, all in today's transfer chatter.

“We’ve achieved one challenge but that’s not the Everest we set ourselves, really. We want to push on from where we’ve got to now.

“I think the psychological freshness is key. We’ve obviously got a strong squad as well.

“It’s actually, for us, probably a good thing to be going away now. It would’ve been very hard, three days later, to replicate that experience at Wembley.

“So now we’ve got a different sort of test. We’ve got to go away from home, play a good team, without many English fans in the stadium. So it’s all about our group, it’s all about our team and what we do, and the energy and focus that we create.”