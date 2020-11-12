Maguire scores as England end long wait for win over Republic of Ireland

England claimed their first win over Republic of Ireland in 35 years after a comfortable friendly ended 3-0.

The last time England had beaten the Republic was all the way back in 1985, but they finally ended a run of five consecutive draws between the two nations on Thursday night.

It was a particularly significant day for Harry Maguire, who has come in for some criticism recently and received a red card in his last international appearance.

However, this time, the centre-back captained his country – and opened the scoring to set them on the way to a comfortable win.

There were also goals for Jadon Sancho – who has only scored once at club level this season – and in-form Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

There have been some concerns about players getting injured during this international break. And there was an early blow for Republic of Ireland and Sheffield United when John Egan had to go off after just 13 minutes.

England took the lead shortly after through Maguire. After a corner was headed out, Harry Winks crossed the ball for the Manchester United defender, who headed home.

GOAALLL! Captain for the night Maguire heads in after a corner is recycled by Winks Exactly what he needed#ENGIRL #ITVFootball #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/M9OXKSrJhx — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 12, 2020

Maguire had another chance with a header from a corner just under 10 minutes later. However, Darren Randolph tipped his effort over.

The lead was doubled in the 30th minute, when Sancho cut in from the left and curled an effort along the ground after being set up by Jack Grealish. It went through the nearest defender and beyond Randolph’s reach.

England ended the half with a barrage of shots, with the likes of Mason Mount and Tyrone Mings both having a go within the same move. However, none tested Randolph.

Henderson and Bellingham debut in second half

England changed their own goalkeeper at half-time. Nick Pope went off, and Dean Henderson replaced him for his first England cap – leaving Jordan Pickford on the bench.

It was Randolph who had to face the first big chance of the second half, though – and he could do little about it. England won a penalty when Cyrus Christie tripped Bukayo Saka in the box.

In Harry Kane-esque fashion, Calvert-Lewin smashed his penalty into the top corner to make it 3-0.

Ireland finally managed their first shot of the game in the 72nd minute, when Henderson used his feet to save an effort from Alan Browne.

Gareth Southgate then sent on 17-year-old Jude Bellingham for his England debut. Hence, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder became the third youngest ever player to represent the Three Lions.

England saw out the remainder of the match as comfortably as they had the rest of it, thus securing their 3-0 win.