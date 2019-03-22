Harry Redknapp shares opinion on Harry Kane transfer rumours

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp has declared that he believes Spurs striker Harry Kane and manager Mauricio Pochettino will stay at the club after the end of the season.

England international Kane, who is currently preparing for Friday’s Euro 2020 qualifier against the Czech Republic on Friday night, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Barcelona since the end of last term.

Pochettino, meanwhile, reportedly remains a target for Manchester United after the Red Devils sacked Jose Mourinho, with caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unsure whether he will be rewarded with the job next season.

Speaking to the Daily Express, however, Redknapp suggested that the duo will remain in North London for the next few years.

“Tottenham are bang in there still, hopefully they can finish third,” the 72-year-old said.

“Oh yeah [Pochettino] will stay with Spurs, he’s at a great big club. New stadium, great players and a great training ground. What more could you you want?”

“And Harry Kane. Absolutely, Harry will be at Spurs for years to come, no danger.”

Kane has continued to weigh in with important contributions for Spurs this season, having scored 24 goals in 36 appearances.