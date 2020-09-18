Tottenham urged to re-sign another legend in ‘amazing’ coup

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp wants the club to make an ambitious bid to re-sign Luka Modric from Real Madrid alongside Gareth Bale.

Redknapp was Spurs boss when they qualified for the Champions League, with Modric and Bale in prime form before both moved to Madrid.

The pair have proven hugely successful during their time in Spain, winning Europe’s premier cup competition on four occasions.

But Bale, who scored in two Champions League finals for Madrid, has fallen out under Zinedine Zidane and is now poised to make a shock return to north London.

The Wales forward will sign a loan deal for the season, but Redknapp has urged Daniel Levy to try and bring back Modric as well.

“I’d go and see if I could get Luka Modric back,” he told Stats Perform News, via Goal. “Take the pair of them, Bale and Modric.

“That would be a great coup. Luka is still a fantastic player. That would be amazing.

“I still feel they need somebody there; they’ve got the forward players. But they need somebody to supply the bullets.

“That’s where someone like Luka Modric can play killer passes, into great movement up front. They lack a player like that.”

Tottenham’s scary forward line

While Redknapp remains concerned by Tottenham’s midfield playmaking ability, he admits that the prospect of Bale joining Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in attack is a thrilling one.

“That is a scary forward line,” he said. “I could see them playing Harry central and Son and Gareth coming off the line and playing.

“I had a silly spell at Tottenham towards the end where I played Gareth on the right and the Tottenham fans were singing, ‘He’s Gareth Bale and he plays on the left’.

“Well, he’s never played on the left since then. He played for Wales through the middle.

“Really him and Son are two players who you’d just want to let go and play. They can do damage wherever they pop up on the pitch in any of those forward positions.

“It’s a bit like at Liverpool, like they do with their front three. They interchange positions fantastically well. And I think they’ll do the same at Tottenham.”

