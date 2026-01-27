Harry Wilson’s decision over the long-term future at Fulham is not expected to be influenced by a move for Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb, but Premier League clubs are waiting to strike should he become available.

Fulham believe their proposed deal for Bobb is one of the most exciting pieces of business of the current transfer window, with the Whites attempting to finalise an agreement in the region of £35m.

As reported, the club have also been pushing to land PSV striker Ricardo Pepi, and there is a growing belief among sources that this show of ambition may well play a key role in persuading manager Marco Silva to commit his future to the club by signing a new contract.

Wilson’s situation, however, has remained less clear.

The Welsh international’s future has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks, with some feeling that he has been reluctant to sign a contract extension amid the possibility of interest from other top-flight clubs.

The winger’s current deal expires at the season’s end, and that has put clubs on red alert. We revealed that Leeds United and Everton are keeping tabs on the situation – ready to make a move if he becomes available on a free transfer.

Wilson has notched an impressive eight goals and four assists in the Premier League this term, and Fulham are doing all they can to retain him.

Sources stress that Wilson is not actively pushing for a move away and remains very happy with his role under Silva at Craven Cottage.

Fulham, for their part, already have a new contract prepared and are keen to secure his future.

Importantly, insiders insist Bobb is not being targeted as a replacement for Wilson – or with any expectation that the former Liverpool man will leave.

Instead, Fulham view the Man City winger as a market opportunity to significantly enhance the squad and increase competition across the attacking positions.

But Bobb will also fill a void that could be left by Adama Traore, who is close to leaving Fulham for West Ham United.

We revealed on January 14 that Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been very keen on reuniting with Traore at the London Stadium.

Recent reports suggested that negotiations had broken down, but the interest has never gone away and now West Ham are pushing to to finalise Traore’s signing imminently.

