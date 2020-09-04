Welsh star Harry Wilson is set to be part of a huge summer clearout as Jurgen Klopp prunes his Liverpool squad for the new campaign.

The Reds could let as many as 10 players leave the exit door at Anfield, according to Goal.

The list includes goalkeeper Loris Karius and midfielder Marko Grujic.

Should he depart, Wilson is the one that may leave most Reds fans wondering what might have been.

The 23-year-old winger became a member of the Liverpool Academy at the age of 15.

He signed a new contract with the Reds in July 2016 and was named Liverpool Academy Players’ Player of the Year in 2017-2018.

Wilson has since had loan spells at Hull, Derby and Bournemouth. He scored 15 times for Derby and proved he could do it in the top-flight by netting seven Premier League goals for Bournemouth last season.

He’s also scored three times for Wales and has established himself as one of the best free-kick takers in the game.

But Jurgen Klopp has concerns about Wilson’s overall contribution in games. And it’s that which could make his Liverpool days numbered.

Goal report that Wilson has been told he won’t be sent out on loan again as it won’t benefit player or club. And that means they will look to recoup about £20m for the Welsh talent, although a lower price may have to be accepted.

It’s reported that the champions are “eager to sell” goalkeeper Karius.

The German has been training with the first-team squad but looks unlikely to replace Adrian as back-up to Alisson Becker.

Grujic sale could help bring in £20m

Along with Wilson, the biggest windfall Liverpool could get from their big summer sale is a possible £20m for Marko Grujic.

The giant Serbian midfielder was Klopp’s first signing back in January 2016. He’s spent the last two seasons on loan at Hertha Berlin and Liverpool would be happy to let him make a permanent move if the price is right.

Elsewhere, Nat Phillips played a part in Liverpool’s pre-season games but could be set to move to the Championship.

Nottingham Forest have shown strong interest while Bristol City, Middlesbrough, Millwall, Stoke and Swansea could also swoop.

Sources have told Goal that three European clubs are also in the frame. Liverpool will reportedly consider a loan deal or permanent move for the 23-year-old.

Forest have money to spend after selling Matty Cash to Aston Villa and are also thought to be lining up a bid for Sheyi Ojo.

Ojo has been training with Liverpool’s under-23 squad since coming back from a loan spell at Rangers.

Others set to depart could include Welsh midfielder Ben Woodburn, left-back Yasser Larouci, Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi and Poland U21 goalkeeper Kamil Grabara.

Adam Lewis and Morgan Boyes have already left for season-long deals at Amiens and Fleetwood respectively.

The future of Rhian Brewster has also to be decided.

The young English striker impressed in pre-season but missed from the spot as Liverpool lost the Community Shield to Arsenal on penalties.

It’s understood that up to six Premier League clubs are trying to secure his services. Almost certainly, this would only on loan.