Harry Wilson’s Liverpool plans revealed as suitors line up bids

Harry Wilson is determined to forge himself a long-term career at Liverpool, despite a number of Premier League suitors ready to pay the Reds £20million-plus for the Wales forward.

The Wales star joined Bournemouth on a season-long loan deal last summer in a bid to prove his talent after a productive stint with Derby in the Championship in 2018/19.

And since moving to the south coast, Wilson has proven himself more than capable of performing at a higher level, having scored seven times – all with his famous wand of a left foot.

That has led to speculation that the likes of Aston Villa, Everton and Newcastle are preparing moves to sign the player this summer, while Bournemouth would also likely be keen to sign him were they to avoid relegation back to the Championship.

But after seeing their hopes suffer a blow after a 2-1 defeat at Anfield on Saturday – a match in which Wilson had to sit out – Tom Crocker of the Bournemouth Echo, speaking to the Liverpool Echo, insists Wilson is only focused on carving a future out for himself at Anfield.

Crocker explained: “He came in and there was a lot of excitement and he backed it up pretty much straight away with a couple of goals early on.

“Because of injury problems on the wing he’s been able to get a good run in the side and played in a lot of games – he’s played pretty much every week apart from a couple of times when he’s been on the bench.

“Without him, Bournemouth would be in real problems. It’s often forgotten that it’s his first real season in the Premier League as well.

“He’s got plenty of talent but he doesn’t tend to play the whole 90 minutes – that’s the one criticism, that he can dip in and out of games a little bit.

“But when he’s on form, he does provide a big impact in games.”

Discussing Wilson’s plans for the future, Crocker believes Wilson wants to try his luck at Liverpool and could be given hope with both Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri tipped to move on this summer.

Crocker added: “Bournemouth are going to have to be in the Premier League to have any chance at all of [him coming back for another season, or making a permanent switch].

“For him, he’d love to go back and play for Liverpool if he can but you look at the squad they have got there and it looks pretty tricky.

“He’s improved a lot this season and he could go back and make an impact. That would be his first task.

“I spoke to Steve Cook, the Bournemouth defender, about this and he said that he would like Wilson to be at Bournemouth but that he might have a chance at Liverpool.

“Bournemouth, if they could find a way to get him in they would look at it. But if they go down, there is next to no chance.

“He will want to go back and see if he can get in the Liverpool squad and then maybe go from there.”

Klopp on Harry Wilson

Wilson’s hopes of making an impact on Merseyside will have been boosted when Reds boss Jurgen Klopp spoke up the Welshman’s abilities – and made it abundantly clear he was glad the player could not feature against his side.

“I am happy Harry Wilson cannot play. Each free-kick is a proper threat. He has scored nice goals. It is good for him,” said Klopp.

“But we have no doubt about Harry’s shooting abilities. His skills in that part of the game is incredible, world class for sure,” added Klopp.

“But he has gone to Bournemouth to improve the rest of his game – being involved, being decisive, being between the lines, using his speed and all that stuff and he makes big steps there. That’s really important.”