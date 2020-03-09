Harry Wilson hits back after taking stick for wearing Liverpool coat

Harry Wilson has responded to the Bournemouth supporters who were far from happy when he was spotted wearing a Liverpool coat at Anfield on Saturday.

BT Sport cameras showed the Reds loanee, whose future at Liverpool remains unclear, watching his parent club go up against his current team-mates.

Wilson was ineligible to play for Eddie Howe’s men and the playmaker’s absence was felt as they crashed to a narrow 2-1 defeat on Merseyside.

Liverpool fought back from a goal down to beat the Cherries and extend their lead to 25 points at the top of the table, as they close in on a first top-flight title in 30 years.

And while Bournemouth fans were left frustrated with the outcome, despite a decent display from their side, it was Wilson who left them unimpressed.

The fact he wore a Liverpool coat while in the crowd, despite being a Bournemouth player until the end of the season, did not go down well – as reported in the Daily Star.

But the 22-year-old has responded to those supporters who questioned what he was wearing.

Wilson wrote on Twitter on Sunday: “Fantastic effort from the boys yesterday and brilliant backing from the travelling Bournemouth fans.

“Deserved more from the game but we keep fighting.

“I’m aware TV footage of me in an LFC coat has angered a few people.

“Honestly, it was nothing more than I was cold and a member of the LFC staff offered me a jacket in a moment I couldn’t disturb the Bournemouth guys working the game.

“Can’t wait for next Saturday to be back playing.”

Wilson will be back in action for Bournemouth next Saturday when they host Crystal Palace in a must-win match for Howe’s strugglers.