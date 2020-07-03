Upbeat Harvey Barnes still confident of Leicester Champions League spot

Harvey Barnes insists Leicester are “still in a great position” to secure a Champions League spot despite their run of poor results.

The Foxes are winless since the season restarted, drawing two and losing one of their three league games. The defeat came against Everton on Wednesday, with the Toffees claiming a 2-1 win at Goodison.

Leicester’s Champions League place for next season is now under threat, with the chasing pack hot on their heels. They are now just a point ahead of Chelsea, while Manchester United and Wolves are only three points behind.

But Barnes says the Leicester squad see recovering their form in the remaining games as a “challenge”, and appeared confident that they would see an improvement in the near future.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “It’s probably the first time I’ve had a few back-to-back tough games where we’ve not quite hit our stride and not got the results we want.

“For all us players it’s another challenge. Knowing we’ve got to come out of that bad patch and come out the other side stronger.

“We’re still in a great position in the league so for us it’s about finding the right methods and getting those results back to where we want them.”

A FRESH APPROACH

With six Premier League games to go, Leicester will have to rediscover their best form quickly if they are to finish in the top four.

And Barnes suggested a change in mindset could be beneficial with the Foxes now under pressure having been comfortable for much of the season.

He added: “We’re still in a great position but we’ve got to approach it like the teams below us are going to win every game. We’ve got to approach it thinking we’ve got to win as many games as we can, pick up as many points as we can and that’s all we can do.

“It’s in our hands, we’ve done so well to get into the position that we are now. We’ve just got to get back to winning games, maintaining that and make sure that we give ourselves the best opportunity to get into the Champions League places.”

Brendan Rodgers’ side take on Crystal Palace at the King Power on Saturday in their next fixture.

