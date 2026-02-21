Aston Villa may have made it clear they have zero intentions of signing Harvey Elliott permanently this summer, but the midfielder can at least now enjoy a productive end to the season after a loan loophole in his move from Liverpool was uncovered, while one other potential summer transfer has now also been ruled out.

The 22-year-old moved to Aston Villa on transfer deadline day in the summer, joining on an initial loan that would be made a permanent £35m (€40m, $47m) if he racked up a certain number of appearances under Unai Emery. However, with Emery quickly making it clear he did not fancy the player, nor would allow him to reach that total for Villa, Elliott has been left in career limbo given the deal contained no option for Liverpool to recall him.

The conditions around triggering a permanent deal were understood to be set at 10 appearances, with that figure widely reported by multiple outlets.

Stuck on seven appearances for Villa, and with only two of those coming since the end of October, it really has been a season of waste for a star who was named Player of the Tournament at the Under-21s European Championships last summer and appeared set to take his career to the next level

However, the Birmingham Mail‘s John Townley has now revealed that the appearances total only applies to Premier League games – handing Elliott a genuine chance of playing a more prominent role over the remainder of the season.

As it stands, Elliott has made just four appearances so far in the Premier League, meaning he could yet be involved on five more occasions across the club’s final 12 league fixtures of the season.

More importantly, he could still play for Villa as often as Emery selects him in the Europa League; a competition Villa will have high hopes of going deep into and with the club already through to the last 16, where they will face one of PAOK, Celta Vigo, Lille or Red Star Belgrade.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Second big summer transfer ruled out for Harvey Elliott

In the here and now, though, Elliott is currently nursing an injury expected to sideline him for another two weeks, with Emery confirming he would not be in the squad for Saturday’s clash with Leeds at Villa Park.

“He is injured now. He is not available because of injury,” Emery told the media on Friday.

“I was so clear one month ago. I think we must carry on, and of course, help him as much as we can. Then, try to make him feel comfortable here.

“He is going to be available more or less to play in Europe. We are now in February, trying to focus on the Premier League, trying to focus on Europe.”

While Villa will not be signing him, one other side regularly mentioned with holding an interest in Elliott is Leeds United.

However, according to BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope, a move to Elland Road is not on the summer agenda for Daniel Farke and Co, who are likely to put their energies into other areas of the side.

“His ability, as testified by Emery, is not in question and the England Under-21 international has time on his side to keep improving,” Pope began.

“But Leeds United’s priorities would appear to lie elsewhere this summer. A top-class goalkeeper and a striker – bearing in mind they were prepared to spend a similar amount to Elliot’s valuation on Wolves’ forward Jorgen Strand Larsen before his move to Crystal Palace – is where I would expect to see the bulk of a transfer kitty spent.’

Asked again about midfield additions, Pope believes that is one area of the field in which Leeds are well stocked.

“I say that because the midfield is where United have a lot of resources with Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach contracted until 2029 and Ao Tanaka until 2028.

“I believe Elliott would enhance the squad as it stands, in my opinion, but at this stage it is a hypothetical question as to whether he is under consideration with Leeds’ Premier League status needing securing.”

Villa, Liverpool do battle for Spurs star; shock move on for Jadon Sancho

Meanwhile, Villa and Leeds have made fresh checks on a Czech attacking midfielder putting up incredible numbers in Ligue 1 right now, though Crystal Palace pose a threat, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Emery is also thought to be keen on adding more quality to his midfield ranks this summer, and sources can reveal that Aston Villa are continuing to keep a close eye on Lucas Bergvall’s situation and could test Tottenham’s resolve if an opportunity presents itself in the summer.

Liverpool, however, are also understood to be keen and are also poised to join the race to sign the all-action Swedish midfielder.

Elsewhere, we can reveal that surprise talks are underway between Jadon Sancho and one of his former clubs over a surprise summer move.

And while we understand Emery is also keen to explore the conditions around a permanent deal for a winger who will be available on a free, we can reveal they are far from the only side in the mix for his signature, with three other Italian sides also keen.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.