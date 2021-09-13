Harvey Elliott makes exciting triple Liverpool promise in injury statement

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott says that he will come back a better player following the nasty ankle injury he suffered at Leeds.

The 18-year-old had his exciting development unfortunately postponed on Sunday. The teenager was making his fourth Premier League appearance of the season. However, after a challenge with Pascal Struijk, the teenager dislocated his ankle.

Liverpool’s medical department managed to put Elliott’s ankle back into place. Nevertheless, he faces a spell on the sidelines.

The boyhood Liverpool fan went straight to Leeds General Infirmary after his injury. Furthermore, the club confirmed he will need surgery.

But however long his recovery takes, the England Under-21 international has promised to come back “faster, fitter and stronger”.

“I’m of course absolutely devastated with what happened yesterday at Leeds, but have been totally overwhelmed by the love and support shown to me by the entire football world following the injury,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out or sent messages to me and my family, it means so much to us.

“Also a massive thanks to everyone inside Elland Road for the reception you gave me immediately after it happened.

“I am now fully focused on my recovery and will give everything in my rehabilitation to be back out there as soon as I can.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted after the game that his players were in “shock” at Elliott’s injury. Indeed, he had to comfort centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

However, several Liverpool stars have offered Elliott their support.

Virgil van Dijk, who went through his own injury trauma last season with a knee problem, said he and the club will support him “no matter what”.

Elliott thankful for Liverpool support

“I know I have an incredible support network behind me at Liverpool and together we will get through this,” Elliott added.

“To all of the Liverpool fans, your support means the world to me. I’m one of you and I can’t wait to be back faster, fitter and stronger to help the team in the future.

“You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Elliott’s start at Leeds was his third in a row following his return from a loan spell at Blackburn.

Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho impressed alongside him. As such, either Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will step up.

Liverpool face Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday in their next match.