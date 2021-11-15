Liverpool post update on Harvey Elliott progress after horror ankle injury

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott is back out running at the club’s training ground, as he recovers from his horrific dislocated ankle.

The 18-year-old picked up the injury in the Premier League clash with Leeds on September 12 and, after undergoing successful surgery, he has now taken the next step in his rehabilitation.

The former Fulham youngster has posted regular updates of his recovery on his social media over the last few months.

Elliott recently posted on Instagram: “Another day closer,” with a wink and muscle emoji. Liverpool, meanwhile, uploaded a post of their own with photos of their player stepping up his recovery in the club’s gym.

“With you every step of the way,” read the caption.

An excellent loan spell at Blackburn last season saw Elliott score seven goals and add 11 assists. That prompted Klopp to utilise him early in Liverpool’s campaign.

Indeed, the midfielder started games against Chelsea and Burnley before picking up his unlucky break.

No timeframe on Elliott return

Just recently, Klopp revealed Elliott was feeling ‘great’ and ‘positive’. However, he couldn’t give an exact date on his return.

“He’s great, Harvey’s great,” he told Liverpool’s official website. “I have no idea when exactly it’ll be, but we can’t wait actually. It looks really good.

“Whichever person you speak to from the rehab department, you hear that he is so determined, he is really very positive all the time with us here.

“It is nice to see him smiling the whole day and working hard. He will be back, but how soon I don’t know.”

