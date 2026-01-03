Harvey Elliott is not wanted by Liverpool or Aston Villa - but another summer move beckons

A proposed move to Major League Soccer for Harvey Elliott already looks to have hit the buffers, according to a trusted source, while TEAMtalk takes a look at what is next for the Liverpool outcast after Unai Emery made it crystal clear he has no future at Aston Villa.

Elliott finds himself in a tricky situation after his move to Aston Villa – initially on a season’s loan but with an obligation to turn into a permanent £35m deal if he made 10 appearances for the Villans – turned sour after Emery turned his back on the 22-year-old midfielder.

Having also already made an appearance for Liverpool earlier this season before that deadline day move to Villa Park, FIFA laws prevent the player turning out for a third side in one side in one season, leaving the star in limbo given neither Emery nor Arne Slot want him.

However, the rule only applies to European sides, and a loophole in the rules means the player could transfer to another continent, and amid reports MLS side Charlotte FC were preparing an offer to bring him to America, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano.

Despite that, The Times’ Liverpool FC expert, Paul Joyce, a trusted source on all things at Anfield, can reveal that a move to the USA is not on Elliott’s agenda.

In an eight-word update, he stated: “MLS is not an option Elliott is contemplating,” before adding that the player “will not be returning to Liverpool either.”

Joyce goes on to explain that Liverpool have no recall option in the deal, nor have made any contact towards Villa at ending the agreement, which would see the Premier League title chasers incur a fee to cancel the arrangement.

What next for Harvey Elliott?

Confirming why his club do not want to trigger a permanent deal for the star, Emery had told the media this week: “The problem we have with Harvey is this year he is on loan, and in case he is playing matches, we must buy him.

“We decided two months ago that we are not convinced to sign him, spending the money we need. This is the issue.

“But he is training every day, very good with us to help us in training and, of course, it is not good for him or good for us, but it is football and sometimes we must take decisions that are not good for us.

“I must take a decision but not damage the person, because he’s a very good person and player and he deserves the best,” Emery added. “After he leaves, we can maybe use the position he is in to work for something.”

The sorry state of affairs over the player has not been helped by Slot, who used the England Under-21s player sparingly last season and having made clear over the summer it was in his best interests to continue his career elsewhere.

Since it emerged that Elliott will not be making a permanent move to Villa, Slot has also made clear that he does not want to bring the player back to Anfield, despite the club’s lack of options at the moment with Mohamed Salah away at the African Cup of Nations.

Despite that, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher is adamant there is no way back for the boyhood Liverpool fan at Anfield.

After speaking to sources, Fletcher has confirmed that while Slot rates the 22-year-old, there is little chance of him forcing his way into the starting XI and turning his career at Anfield around.

Regardless of what happens to Elliott at Villa, we understand that Liverpool still fully intend to offload him permanently next summer to generate funds for new signings, with Slot crystal clear on his intentions to move away from the star.

Positively for Elliott, sources claim he will attract significant interest come summer. Clubs like Fulham – his first professional team – and Crystal Palace have long admired him, with both monitoring his situation closely.

Other Premier League sides could join the race, ensuring the youngster has options to secure regular football elsewhere.

As Liverpool push for silverware in multiple competitions, Elliott’s Anfield chapter looks set to close.

A summer sale would mark the end of an era for the homegrown talent, but open doors to a fresh start where his creativity can shine.

In the meantime, Elliott looks likely to see out the season at Villa Park and hope he somehow enjoys a change of fortunes under Emery between now and the season’s end, given a recall to Anfield is not on the cards.

