Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott could finally be moving to a top club after enduring a dismal loan spell with Aston Villa, for whom he has made just four league appearances this season.

Villa’s signing of the 23-year-old on a season’s loan, including a conditional £35million obligation to buy last summer, was considered something of a coup at the time.

However, Elliott has failed to force his way into Unai Emery’s long-term plans and has found himself on the sidelines.

Villa’s obligation to buy hinged upon him making 10 league appearances. This is something the Midlands side had zero intention of allowing, as they’ve decided to spend that money elsewhere.

Emery admitted in a recent interview that the situation was ’embarrassing’: “It is something embarrassing for everyone involved in it. My apologies for Harvey Elliott are every day in my mind,” Emery said.

“But it is the responsibility. We have our responsibility, and Liverpool have their responsibility. As a human and as a person, how the season has gone has been difficult.”

Elliott is not part of Arne Slot’s plans at Liverpool, either, and a number of clubs are looking to take advantage of the situation by launching a move for the Reds loanee, with RB Leipzig reportedly back in the hunt.

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Bundesliga giants want ‘Klopp’s favourite pupil’

Leipzig pushed hard to sign Elliott last summer and even struck an agreement on personal terms with the player, before Villa ultimately swooped in and won the race.

According to German outlet BILD, who describe Elliott as former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s ‘favourite pupil’, the Liverpool outcast is firmly back on Leipzig’s radar.

It’s claimed that Elliott is ‘being discussed internally’ at the German side, though he is just one of several players on their shortlist.

Whether Leipzig formalise their renewed interest with an offer remains to be seen – but Elliott is under consideration once again.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an update last month that Elliott’s representatives have begun exploring potential moves for him within the Premier League.

Leeds are one of the clubs that have been approached about his potential signing this summer, though the Whites are yet to decide on a move, with their major focus lying elsewhere.

But in addition to Leeds, Elliott’s people have also reached out to Brighton and Brentford over a potential move, with both clubs potentially needing larger squads to help them cope with the demands of European football, should they qualify this season.

Another potential option is Fulham – the club where Elliott first made his name as a record-breaking teenager – though their January signing of Oscar Bobb from Manchester City means the Cottagers are unlikely to sanction such a move.

Another likely dead end comes at Newcastle. The Magpies have held a long-standing interest in Elliott and were among the clubs who considered a move last summer, prior to his move to Aston Villa.

However, we’re told the Magpies’ interest has now dried up, and the player looks unlikely to be on the move to Tyneside.

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