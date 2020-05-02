Has gaming changed the world of football for the better?

Gaming isn’t a pastime that is associated with nerds who hide away in heir basement. In this day and age it is a force to be reckoned with.

There are 2 billion players across the world, and two out of three people in the US who are over the age of 13 are claiming the status of being a “gamer”.

With that in mind, is it possible that it has changed the world of football for the better?

Who are the Gamers?

Twitch conducted a study and they found that gamers are far more social, educated, optimistic and even successful when compared to those who did not game. There is actually a fairly even male and female split too. Sure, gamers do tend to be on the younger end of the spectrum but when you look at facts, you will soon find that 43% of gamers are actually over the age of 36. Studies have also found that they spend more time playing video games that are associated with eSports when compared to playing actual sports.

How did Gaming get So Big?

So all of the data above concludes that gaming really is bigger than people think. Twitch is owned by Amazon and this gives you the chance to watch other people play video games all over the world. They have 140 million visitors every single month and they have racked up 949 million hours as well. This was in January alone! There are also chat rooms where you can cheer on your favourite player, or you can choose to smack talk them if you want. Twitch is a global platform and it is accessible across nearly every device. For this reason, it has catapulted gaming and eSports into the limelight. Esports viewership is expected to hit 84mm by the year 2021 and this surpasses nearly every US professional sports league, other than the NFL.

Why do People like Gaming?

A lot of people are baffled by platforms such as Twitch, but when you think about it, we watch other people play sports, travel and even do their makeup. Why wouldn’t you watch people game? The main thing that you have to remember here is that one of the top reasons why people like watching eSports is down to the same reason why people watch real sports. They like to see the skill of the player as this provides a very exciting atmosphere. What’s different? Not a whole lot. When you look at the casino industry, you will see that the surge in gaming has benefitted that as well.

When you look at the amount of people who were surveyed, you will soon find that some of the top reasons why people love to watch eSports is because they feel as though they are able to experience the thrill and excitement of the game. This is very similar to traditional sports, such as football. After all, you can watch the different players, the personalities and in some instances you might feel as though you are part of the experience yourself. People don’t just stream their game on platforms such as Twitch either. They also have a live chat which means that you can have full-blown conversations with the stars while also listening to their train of thought as they play.

A Level of Connectivity

All in all, gaming can provide a level of connectivity between both fans and players. This helps to set it apart from other forms of entertainment. So that brings about the burning question, how has gaming changed the world of sport. You will see that now there are actually eSports stadiums being built and that movie theatres now have a brand-new purpose. TV networks are also trying to find ways to air tournaments as they are happening. Celebrities were quick to jump on the bandwagon with games such as Fifa, and footballers are inspiring their goal celebrations with moves that are taken from Fortnite.

Players can’t wait to see what they are going to look like on the new Fifa game, and they are also excited to try and find out what their new statistics are going to be as well. This provides a whole new level of excitement when it comes to gaming and the level of potential that it has to offer, not to mention that it also helps people to find a brand-new passion. Gaming and sports, especially football, are now overlapping more than ever before and this is very exciting to say the least. Let’s see what the future holds.