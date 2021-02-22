‘Unique’ Bielsa has ‘completely opposite’ approach to Southampton boss

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has admitted that he has a very different tactical approach to a ‘unique’ Marcelo Bielsa ahead of Tuesday night’s Premier League clash.

Saints take on Leeds at Elland Road, having ended their losing run when they drew with Chelsea on Saturday.

But speaking ahead of the game against Bielsa’s men, Hasenhuttl stated that the Argentine’s man-to-man marking system is what separates their philosophies.

“He is a famous manager, a successful one with Leeds, “said the Southampton boss.

“He has a completely opposite way of thinking than I do. Their defending is definitely more man-oriented rather than ball oriented. It will be interesting on Tuesday.

“There are more ways to do it, not only one. As long as he is successful, everything is okay.

“The Premier League is very tactical at the highest level and you have to find your balance. This will be one of the more interesting games.

“We do not have a lot of time to prepare for this game, but for Leeds this is the same.

“I just spoke about the different way of looking at football and we’re also very unique in our defending way, I don’t see many teams do it how we do it. I am sure you could say the same about his. It’s the opposite. It will be interesting to see.”

Saints boss worried about fatigue

Hasenhuttl is now hoping that his team will be fresh, after their efforts against Chelsea over the weekend.

“For us, it’s more important now that we recover well,” he added.

“We have a lot of injury problems so it is important now that we get fresh again because it is going to be a very difficult game.

“We know all about their running stats. They are one of the most energetic teams in the league. They also played [at the weekend] so they have had the same time to recover as us. Hopefully, we can compete.”