Hasenhuttl claims some Southampton players ‘have a problem’

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has issued a stern warning to his players about the threat of relegation after they lost to West Ham.

West Ham were in the relegation zone prior to kick-off, but a 3-1 win lifted them out of the bottom three, moving them just seven points behind their opponents.

And Hasenhuttl is worried that if his side show similar form against other teams near the bottom, they will have to start looking over their shoulders themselves.

“I think we conceded goals that were an absolute joke,” he complained. “The second goal and the third goal. Just long balls over the top.

“We trained the whole week because we know what will come, but we cannot defend this ball.

“For me it’s simply not enough… Not aggressive enough, not committed enough. Play like this against a team in a relegation battle, then you may also be in a relegation battle again.

“We know we are only a winning team if we defend like they did today. This was the big difference today.”

If the result was not the wake-up call that some Saints players may have needed, then Hasenhuttl’s response to being asked if the players thought they were already safe should serve as another.

“If they do, they have a problem,” warned the manager.