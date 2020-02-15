Hasenhuttl denies existence of key factor in Southampton’s struggles

Ralph Hasenhuttl admitted that Southampton were not good enough against Burnley – but denied it had anything to do with playing at home.

Since the last time Southampton won at home, back at the start of January, they have won twice on the road, but have not replicated that form in front of their own crowd.

Things got off to the worst possible start for Saints against Burnley, as Danny Ings misread a corner and let it go in to gift the visitors an early lead.

The English striker may have made amends by scoring an equaliser soon after, but it wasn’t enough for Saints, as Matej Vydra grabbed the winner for Burnley in the second half.

Frustrated by how hard it was to break Burnley down, Hasenhuttl admitted his side had been outclassed.

“We lost against a better team if you want,” he admitted to BT Sport. “They did what they do best, playing in behind the last line. We conceded two early and too easily.

“In the second half we couldn’t keep the game in our half. It wasn’t enough to win the game.

“We can clear the ball [for the first goal] but Danny Ings lets it go in. We then showed a good reaction and tried to outplay them. Outworking this team is not easy because they are strong.

“We had one or two chances in the second half but not enough. We could have had a penalty with a handball but I won’t discuss it because it’s boring talking about these decisions. It’s frustrating to see that sometimes it is and sometimes it’s not.

“We tried in different ways to beat this opponent and didn’t. They did well and fought for everything.”

As well as defending his players’ effort, Hasenhuttl rejected any idea that they perform worse at home than they do away.

“It’s not about the kit we wear, it’s about the game we play,” he vowed. “We were not that clinical and not that good.”

