Hasenhuttl reveals what made first half a ‘disaster’ for Southampton

Ralph Hasenhuttl admitted that Southampton’s first half performance against Brighton was a “disaster”, but praised how they rebuilt after the break.

Southampton fought back in the second half through a Danny Ings goal to clinch a 1-1 draw, having been one goal down at the break.

And Hasenhuttl admitted that even though his side were out of character in the first half, they could have clinched a winner.

“At half-time it was a disaster, we were not the team you have seen in the last weeks in the first half,” Hasenhuttl said. “But we played much quicker, made the right decisions and it was a good game in the second half.

“We made a few changes, maybe too many but what can you do? There was a lack of automatism and a lack of speed.

“We didn’t find the right tools in the first half but it was a very intensive rebuild at half-time. We had big, big opportunities to win this game.

“Danny Ings, the progress he has made in this year is amazing. He is fit, he works so hard, he wins the ball so many times. This is definitely a striker who deserves so many goals.”