Hasenhuttl identifies where Southampton slipped up v Bournemouth

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said his side’s first-half performance was to blame for their 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth on Friday evening.

Nathan Ake’s header and Harry Wilson’s strike had the Cherries 2-0 up before the break and despite James Ward-Prowse’s penalty giving Saints hope after the interval, Callum Wilson’s stoppage-time goal sealed all three points for the visitors.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Hasenhuttl also said his side were not as “committed” as they had been in previous games.

“I think we lost this game in the first half with a not really good performance,” said the Austrian. We didn’t play as committed and as stabilised as we have been the last games. If you are two down, it’s always difficult to come back.

“We had the chances in the second half to turn the table, we invested a lot but when you miss these chances you don’t get anything.”

Asked if the loss was more painful because Southampton had never previously been beaten at home by Bournemouth, he replied: “Every defeat hurts.

“I cannot have a level from one to 10 how much. It’s like a 10 for me in the moment. I cannot say it is more or less because it is the first time they win here. It was deserved because they scored three times and they were very clinical and we weren’t.

“We were maybe in every stat ahead of them but not in the most important one.”

Southampton return to action on Tuesday night in the EFL Cup, where they face another local derby, this time against Portsmouth.