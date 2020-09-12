Hasenhuttl sees early improvement in VAR during ‘tough’ Southampton loss

Ralph Hasenhuttl welcomed the referee’s decision to view the pitchside monitors after a VAR intervention in Southampton’s loss to Crystal Palace.

Wilfried Zaha scored early on to condemn Southampton to a 1-0 defeat. However, it could have been worse for the Saints, when Kyle Walker-Peters was shown a red card for a high challenge.

VAR intervened though, and the referee changed his decision after watching a replay at the pitchside monitor.

Few referees chose to take such action last season, much to the frustration of many fans. However, Hasenhuttl believed this was a step in the right direction for the technology.

He said: “I spoke last season about how referee should go to the screen more often so I think this was absolutely better with the VAR now.”

However, Hasenhuttl admitted that Southampton were too slow overall in the game to cause problems for Palace.

“You could see it was not so easy to switch immediately on,” he said. “I think it was a tough game for us especially after going a goal down early on.

“In the end we were not quick enough and did not stretch our opponents enough.

“Crystal Palace always play like that. They give you the game and then have one or two counter attacks.

“We had two or three good chances and so you end up with no goals and no points.”

