Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes Chelsea are relying too heavily on Eden Hazard this season and believes they could suffer in the same way Liverpool did with Mohamed Salah last season.

The former Blues striker has cast his eyes on Maurizio Sarri’s side this season and has been quick to praise the form of Chelsea under the Italian’s charge so far.

But Hasselbaink fears, such has been the outstanding form of Hazard, that the club has relied far too heavily on the Belgian to make things happen – and can see comparisons with Liverpool and Salah last season.

“For me it’s a very bad thing if you become a one-man team,” Hasselbaink said. Hazard is magnificent and has been exceptional but if you look at last season with Liverpool, Salah scored so many goals and they became a one-man team as well. They didn’t win anything.

“If you are a one-man team you won’t win any trophies so others are going to have to step up. They have to step up and help him.”

Hasselbaink, however, has urged Chelsea to do all they can to tie Hazard down to a new deal at the club but reckons they would be powerless to stop him leaving should he choose to move on.

“If the player wants to go he’s going to go,” he added. “He’s been a great servant to the club and has done it the right way if he wants to go. But Chelsea should build a team around Hazard and not lose him.

“They need to get more stars on the same level as Hazard and be a force in England and Europe like what Man City are trying to do now.”

Hasselbaink, meanwhile, has also named who he believes are the three best strikers in world football.