Have some of Ozil’s team-mates turned on below-par Arsenal star?

Pressure is growing on Mesut Ozil after a report claimed some of his Arsenal team-mates believe he’s receiving ‘preferential treatment’ from Arsene Wenger.

The German’s form is in question after a lacklustre run of games and the Daily Mail claims sections of the Gunners’ dressing room are ‘unhappy with his levels of effort’.

Ozil has failed to find the net since Arsenal’s early December win against Stoke City and poor performances against Manchester City and Chelsea have raised question marks about his ability to influence big games.

Sources insist, however, that the midfielder is still respected at Arsenal and is determined to turn his form around. After the defeat to City, he was visibly angry and following the Chelsea loss, he encouraged Alexis Sanchez to applaud the Arsenal away fans.

However, players who find opportunities hard to come by are said to feel ‘aggrieved’, with Ozil seemingly exempt from squad rotation or substitutions despite his performances falling below his high standards.

And the Mail points to a new of key stats to back up their claims….

Summer signing Lucas Perez has only started two games since joining the club from Deportivo, while Alex Iwobi has been taken off eight times when Arsenal have been drawing or losing.

Ozil has yet to be replaced while Wenger’s men have been chasing a goal this season, with the Frenchman sticking with the midfielder during his poor run of form.

However, Wenger has finally shown frustration over the German’s form, admitting his concern while also demanding more from the player after the 2-0 win over Hull City.

“I felt he was not completely confident technically [on Saturday],’ Wenger said. “I completely agree with you, that’s a problem because you always think he can deliver something special.

“It’s true that technically he did things today that he is not used to doing. I don’t know why, it can happen. I can’t think of a specific reason. I had a chat with him on Friday. He seemed all right.

“Maybe it’s time for him to score a goal again. He needs to find his confidence again. He misses chances that don’t look unfeasible for him.”

