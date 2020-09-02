Havertz set to be announced by Chelsea after ‘completing medical’

Kai Havertz will officially become a Chelsea player soon after reportedly completing his medical at Stamford Bridge.

German outlet Bild claim that the midfield star passed his medical on Sunday as he prepares to become the latest part of Frank Lampard‘s big summer spend.

The report also offers full details of the deal struck with Bayer Leverkusen.

It claims an agreement of £72million plus add-ons has been made and now the finishing touches are being put on the transfer.

Everything appears to be falling into place now and Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz confirmed on Monday that Havertz will no longer train with the squad.

“Unfortunately, our squad has not yet been determined,” he said.

“I don’t expect Kevin Volland and Kai Havertz to train with us again. It is possible that other players will also change. We definitely need to bring in players.”

The Chelsea revolution continues

The signing of Havertz would bring Chelsea’s spending this summer to a massive £250million.

The Stamford Bridge revolution includes the capture of Havertz’s fellow German Timo Werner from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig for £54m.

Chelsea have also splashed the cash on Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, left-back Ben Chilwell from Leicester, and centre-half Malang Sarr from Nice.

In addition, the Blues have brought in Brazilian defender Thiago Silva on a free transfer from PSG.

And reports continue to link the club with a move for a new goalkeeper.

Money from the sale of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid last summer has helped facilitate Chelsea’s overhaul.

They’ve also built up a pot after spending almost nothing in the last two windows following a FIFA transfer ban.