Chelsea’s big-money summer signing Kai Havertz showed his class with a hat-trick as the Blues eased past Barnsley 6-0 in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The German signed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge earlier this month for a fee in excess of £70m.

But he’d struggled to make an impact in Chelsea’s two opening Premier League games. He was a peripheral figure in the 2-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

However, boss Frank Lampard gave him the opportunity to find his feet against Championship side Barnsley at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

And the 21-year-old playmaker took his chance in stunning style.

He slotted home his opener in the 28th minute. Mason Mount’s ball was dummied by Tammy Abraham and Havertz pounced from close range.

Playing in an advanced role, Havertz completed his treble with further strikes after 55 and 65.

Abraham set him up to slot home Chelsea’s fourth from 15 yards after Barnsley had been caught in possession.

And Abraham was again the provider for his third. A flick in behind allowed Havertz to nick the ball past the goalkeeper and roll it into an empty net.

The hat-trick goal was his final contribution as Lampard replaced him with another new summer signing, Ben Chilwell.

As well as his assists, Abraham had set Chelsea on their way with a 19th-minute opener.

The striker was making his first start of the season after seeing just 11 minutes of action in the Blues’ two opening Premier League games.

Ross Barkley also got on the scoresheet with a crisp left-foot finish in the 49th minute. That made it 3-0.

Second-half substitute Olivier Giroud rounded off the scoring with a sixth on 83.

Thiago Silva makes first Chelsea start

Chelsea also gave a debut to another recent acquisition, Thiago Silva.

The Brazilian got 61 minutes under his belt before being replaced by Kurt Zouma.

36 – At 36 years and 1 day, Thiago Silva is the oldest outfield player to feature in a match for Chelsea since John Terry vs Sunderland in May 2017 (36y 165d). Vintage. #CHEBAR pic.twitter.com/XTC5QqIFyK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 23, 2020

Barnsley had several chances in the first half, with Willy Caballero the busier of the two goalkeepers.

But Chelsea tightened up after the break to keep their first clean sheet of the season.

They now play either Spurs of Leyton Orient in the fourth round.