Havertz reveals who will advise him on €100m Liverpool, Man Utd links

Germany and Bayer Leverkusen sensation Kai Havertz has said that he will value Joachim Low’s advice before deciding on his next move.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is on the radar of several Premier League clubs, while European giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are also among those keeping tabs on him, according to Friday’s European papers.

Havertz was given his senior international debut by Low last September, towards the start of a breakout season in which he scored 20 goals in all competitions – and the suggested Manchester United and Liverpool target says he will listen to his national team manager when the time comes to decide whether to leave Leverkusen or to stay.

“I listen to many people but in the end it will be my decision,” he said at a press conference ahead of Germany’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia, which takes place on Sunday.

“I will embrace any advice Low will give me because he has a lot experience – it wouldn’t be smart to not listen to him.”

In a separate interview, Low himself gave a hint of what advice he may give Havertz, who already commands a €100m price tag.

“I’ll talk to him on occasion, but not now and not this year,” he told Sport1. “He’s supposed to be playing in Leverkusen, where he plays regularly, that’s the biggest advantage for a young player like that.

“He made a clear decision for himself and with those around him to stay in Leverkusen. I don’t know what will happen next year, but he certainly has many opportunities.

“I already trust him to have a very good career, absolutely. But he has already started.”