Kai Havertz has sounded a warning over Chelsea taking a backward step in a key area if Romelu Lukaku’s potential signing pushes a regular starter out.

Chelsea have been widely tipped to go back in for Inter Milan hitman Lukaku once more. The Blues saw an £85m-plus-Marcos Alonso offering rejected, though that will likely not deter them for good.

A lethal centre-forward has long been understood to be Thomas Tuchel’s number one priority this summer.

Chelsea lifted the Champions League last year without any of their recognised options at striker firing on all cylinders.

Timo Werner was a prime example of that statement. But the German aided his side in more ways than just plundering his 12 goals across all competitions.

Werner’s relentless work-rate and 15 assists cannot be overlooked. In fact, that mark of 15 assists was the highest of anyone at the club last year.

However, signing Lukaku could push Werner out of the starting eleven in most weeks. With the centre-forward spot locked up, Werner would be left battling stiff competition for the two wide berths.

And speaking to Athletic, fellow forward Havertz has hinted Chelsea would not be the same without the best assist-maker in their squad.

“After last season you have to say he’s [Werner] a better assist-maker than everyone else in the team,” said Havertz.

“He changed his style of play and made more assists than goals, but he has every ability.

“In the Champions League final, for example, he did the run to the left which opened the space for me (to score). He can do everything, and that’s a reason why he’s so unpredictable.”

Havertz expects fireworks Chelsea’s German forwards

Neither Havertz nor Werner hit the ground running last year despite signing for lofty fees.

Outlining his initial struggles and why he is predicting fireworks in his second season, Havertz added: “We have so much talent in our team, so many young players with so much potential.

“It always takes a little bit of time. Timo and I started the first game (against Brighton last season).

“I had trained for one and a half weeks with the team and nobody knew me, nobody had an understanding with me

“It was difficult for everybody. Timo was a little longer than me, but it was difficult for the first few months.

“It takes a little bit of time, but when you come as an £80million transfer people expect you to play like this even though you don’t have time to adapt. Now I think we’re getting used to it, and we’re very happy to be here.”

