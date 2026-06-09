Crystal Palace are rivalling Everton in the race to sign Middlesbrough star Hayden Hackney, with reports suggesting the Eagles are set to launch the highest bid for the midfielder to date.

The 23-year-old, who has just one year remaining on his contract, is considered one of England’s best young midfielders and played a crucial role in Boro’s qualification for the Championship play-offs.

A versatile, high-energy midfielder, Hackney notched six goals and eight assists in 41 league appearances for Boro last term, and was named the Championship’s Player of the Season.

TEAMtalk revealed back in April that Everton had emerged as leading contenders to sign Hackney, viewing him as a key target to bolster their midfield. However, we stated that seven other Premier League clubs are also interested, including Palace.

In a further update earlier this month, sources confirmed that the Toffees had made progress in negotiations with the player’s representatives, and that Hackney had decided to prioritise a move to Merseyside.

Everton have since been locked in talks with Boro, and reports suggest they have seen offers worth £12million and £15million rejected by Boro.

As reported, TEAMtalk understands that Boro have been holding out for a package of £25million (£20million plus £5million in add-ons), and Palace are now set to make their move.

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Palace make move for Hackney – but Everton have advantage

Palace’s interest in Hackney now looks set to develop into a formal bid.

According to Bobby Manzi of The Daily Mail, Palace are expected to launch a proposal worth close to £20million for Hackney. However, this still ‘falls short of Boro’s £25million valuation’.

Palace can offer Hackney Europa League football after their victorious Europa Conference League campaign this season.

They also have a record of developing former Championship stars into top-level Premier League players, with Adam Wharton being the most obvious example.

However, James Garner, who received his first senior England call-up this year, has also shown that players who once thrived in the Championship can also progress at Everton.

Crucially, TEAMtalk understands that despite the interest from Palace, Everton remains Hackney’s preferred next move.

Should Palace bid £20million for Hackney, the player would still need to be convinced of a move to Selhurst Park for the transfer to happen.

Everton are not expected to have any issues agreeing personal terms, so they still hold the advantage in the race as things stand.

But a Palace offer could force Everton to launch a higher bid for the midfielder, or risk missing out.

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